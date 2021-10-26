10/26/2021 at 5:11 PM CEST

RV

The priest and professor of religion at the Salesianos de Vigo school, Segundo C., has been sentenced to 32 and a half years in prison and 36 years of probation for Abusing six students from the center in 2019, when they were 15 years old, during the development of extracurricular activities.

Specifically, the events took place in a camp that took place in Cambados and on a pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, as well as, with respect to one of the minors, during the visualization of the Champions League final in a youth association of which the school was in charge. This has been decreed by the Fourth Section of the Provincial Court of Pontevedra, which considers it to be proven that the investigated committed seven crimes of sexual abuse, three of them continued.

In addition to the prison sentence, he has imposed the payment of compensation of 76,000 euros to all the victims, since he understands that “There is no doubt that each and every one of them has suffered obvious psychological damage & rdquor ;, as well as the special disqualification for any profession or trade, whether paid or not, that entails regular and direct contact with minors for a time greater than 31 years than the duration of the imposed prison sentence.

He used his superiority

The court assures that the defendant took advantage of “the situation of superiority derived from his profession & rdquor; confidence that the minors had deposited in him and of the friendship relationship qwhich united them, “which went beyond that of teacher-student & rdquor ;, to make them touching. The magistrates emphasize in the sentence that the determination of the authorship of the suspect has been the consequence, fundamentally, of the testimony of victims of abuseyes, who stated that they stayed “In shock & rdquor; when it happened to them, without being able to react because they couldn’t believe that the suspect could do something like that to them.

Corroborated statements

The magistrates affirm that those affected narrated “firmly and in accordance with their age what happened to them and what they saw with respect to the others & rdquor ;. In the sentence, the judges ensure that the statements of the minors comply with the verisimilitude requirement, they are “internally coherent & rdquor; and correspond “with situations really lived& rdquor ;, some of the minors showing “a feeling of guilt for not having done anything or not knowing how to react at the very moment in which the events occurred & rdquor ;. In addition, the different testimonials “Are surrounded by external corroborations & rdquor ;.

The magistrates also emphasize that the students lack “spurious motivation, animosity or interest in harming the accused & rdquor ;, as all of them showed“ the good relationship they had before the events & rdquor ;, because He was not only a teacher, but they considered him “their friend, their reference & rdquor ;.

Facts

Therefore, they consider it proven that the convicted person performed sexual acts on each of the minors consistent, in all cases, in touching in the genital organs, usually Above the clothes, although, on occasion, also below. “The acts carried out leave no room for doubt, not only because of the surreptitious proceeding (taking advantage of the night hours and the sleep of the minors), but for acts of unequivocally sexual content & rdquor ;, emphasizes the Audience.

Defending

Regarding the defense of the convicted person, the judges emphasize that the fact that “Does not present psychopathological characteristics characteristic of an abuser or have a personality that prevents you from controlling your impulses & rdquor; it does not rule out that he has committed the acts charged against him, as his defense intended. The court also rejects the defensive line that was intended to “open the possibility that the acts could have been committed by another person and that minors made a mistake in their identification& rdquor ;. An appeal may be filed against the resolution of the Provincial Court of Pontevedra.