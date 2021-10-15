10/15/2021 at 11:55 PM CEST

The Saló Nàutic de Barcelona organized by Fira de Barcelona in collaboration with the National Association of Nautical Companies (ANEN) welcomes this Sunday the VIII edition of the Barcelona Paddle Race, the most important kayak test in the open sea in Catalonia. The competition will start at the Saló and will arrive in Badalona.

In addition to this test, visitors who come to the venue located on the docks of la Fusta and Spain will be able to enjoy a wide variety of activities related to the marine environment and its centuries-old tradition.

Thus, the Catalan Federation for Culture and Maritime and Fluvial Heritage has made seven traditional sailboats available to the Saló for the enjoyment of those visitors who wish to do so, while the Oceànica Navigation Foundation (FNOB) It participates with four competition ships, including an 18-meter IMOCA Escuela, with which it wants to contribute to the dissemination of transoceanic sailing.

The Saló Nàutic de Barcelona has in this edition with the contest of Albaola, factory for creating boats with the classical method, live museum and trade school of Pasaia (Guipuzcoa), which presents a whaling boat of the replica of the San Juan, one of the first transoceanic cargo ships that set sail from the Basque Country to Newfoundland in the 16th century.

A exhibition on Juan Sebastián Elcano and various practical workshops to manufacture hemp fiber ropes with traditional wooden machinery complete the traditional boating offer. A wide offer that will be enlivened with talks and performances by musical groups.

After a year of absence due to the pandemic, the Saló Nàutic de Barcelona kicked off its 59th edition last Tuesday, October 12 and will close its doors on Sunday 17. The contest presided over by Luis Conde has returned stronger than ever and for the first time in its history it has lasted for six days, one more than usual.