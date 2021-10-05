10/04/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

The Saló Náutic de Barcelona Jordi Xammar, bronze medalist in class 470, will pay next Wednesday, October 13, starting at 5.30 pm, a well-deserved tribute to the three Catalan sailors who competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer; Florian Trittel, graduated from Nacra 17 and Cristina Pujol, who participated in ILCA6. In addition to this recognition, the Saló will host on October 17 the eighth edition of the Barcelona Paddle Race, the most important kayak event in the open sea in Catalonia.

The contest organized by Fira de Barcelona in collaboration with the National Association of Nautical Companies (ANEN) resumes its activity after a year of absence due to the health crisis derived from the Covid 19 pandemic. And it does so to celebrate its 59th edition, which for the first time will last for six days, from October 12 to 17.

Far from being dragged down by the crisis, the nautical sector has been strengthened, with an increase in registrations of 13 percent compared to 2019 and around 70 percent compared to 2020, according to the general secretary of ANEN, Carlos Sanlorenzo. “This crisis has been asymmetric and has not affected the nautical sector; on the contrary, it has benefited it,” said the president of the Saló, Luis Conde, which referred to the sector as a safe leisure option in the face of the pandemic.

So much so, that registrations for this 59th edition are exceeding all expectations, as explained by the new director of the event, Josep Antoni Llopart, and the number of visitors could rise above 55,000 for the 2019 edition.

Under the motto ‘The Sea awaits you’, the Saló Náutic de Barcelona will gather in 14,650 square meters distributed between the Moll de la Fusta and the Moll de España more than 180 exhibitors and 500 boats, 176 of them in the floating exhibition, the largest that can be gathered at the moment in Spain. The confirmed presence of 15 of the candidates for the best European boat of the year and 97 novelties in boats, engines, navigators and accessories focused on the ecological transition of the sector stands out.

The Saló reinforces the commitment to sustainability

Following the line undertaken in the last two editions, the Saló Nàutic de Barcelona reinforces its commitment to sustainability. Thus, the conference space ‘Espai Mar’ will host the conference ‘A commitment by the sea’ in which experts in the field will address issues such as climate change or the impact of nautical activity on the marine environment and the main solutions for the present and future.

The professional aspect of the event will be completed with the celebration of the third edition of the ‘Nautic Tech International Forum, on October 14, which is dedicated to the promotion of the five most innovative startups and which will be attended by the European Commissioner for the Environment , Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius.

The Saló Náutic de Barcelona also consolidates its leisure offer with the presence of the Catalan Sailing Federation, that one more edition will carry out various activities to promote the practice of this sport and with the area of ​​’Traditional Marina, which in this edition will have an exhibition on Juan Sebastián Elcano and will have the participation of the Albaola de Pasaia association, which build ships recovering traditional crafts, techniques and tools.