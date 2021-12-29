In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the most attractive mobiles of the year is from Samsung, it has 5G and other details that make it very competitive, especially at the price it has right now.

Amazon has decided to downgrade a Samsung mobile that has been triumphing steadily for a few months now, the Galaxy A52s, a new phone from 2021 that has some pretty competitive features.

For example, him 5G or Super AMOLED screen, plus a Snapdragon 720G processor. The best of all is that from the 449 euros that it normally costs, it has now dropped to only 349 euros in Media Markt, which thus exceeds the price offered by another store in our country, Amazon.

Its performance is really excellent, as we have seen first-hand in the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy A52s, which has left us quite satisfied in general.

Samsung’s mid-range mobile with 5G connection, 6.5 “screen, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 64MP camera.

Of the best it offers, it should be noted that its performance is very good, in addition to having a battery life that comes relatively easy to two days and that you can squeeze a little more.

Besides, also boasts a high-quality screen, brand of the house of Samsung, as well as good cameras, with more than worthy results both day and night.

There is only one drawback to the Amazon offer on the Samsung Galaxy A52s, and that is that even if you have an Amazon Prime account, it cannot be taken for granted that the order will arrive before the Three Wise Men, so if you think In this phone as a gift, Media Markt is a better choice.

It is common for Prime users to have several advantages, and express delivery is one of them, although unfortunately and due to both high demand and stock problems, some technology products take several weeks to arrive.

Of course, it may be worth the wait since this is a mobile for several years, one of the best Samsung phones to buy right now.

