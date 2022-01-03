In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best Android phones available right now is from Samsung and it is already low in price thanks to an offer from Media Markt.

Samsung continues to stomp in the high-end mobile sector, with its S21 as the spearhead, and it is a family of phones that offer quite good features at prices that are gradually falling.

One of them is the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, which is now on sale in Spain with a more than considerable discount price wise. It is for only 649 euros in Media Markt, which thus pulverizes its price record and exceeds what it costs in Amazon, something closer to 700 euros.

This is the flagship of Samsung today, for power, connectivity and battery charge, a smartphone that will give you good service for many years.

As we have been able to test the Samsung Galaxy S21 in its review, we are in a position to affirm that it is undoubtedly a top mobile, with Super AMOLED display at 120 Hz refresh rate and an Exynos 2100 processor, with 5G, of course.

It also has some extra details, such as the fast wireless charging at 15W, although for this you will first need a Qi Wireless charger.

Although it is not Samsung’s most powerful mobile, at least in relation to quality-price it is clear that it is one of the best phones of the Korean firm at the moment, waiting to see what the first ones that are presented have to offer in 2022.

