Samsung mobiles are special, with a design and functions that make them unique. Treat yourself to this discounted Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G.

When you buy a premium Samsung mobile You know that you will have in your hands a device with an exquisite design, a cutting-edge performance, and functions that are not in other mobiles.

Take the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with 140 euros discount. It’s down to just € 759 on the Media Markt, with free shipping. You also have it at the same price on Amazon, but there was only one left in stock.

We are before Samsung’s most powerful smartphone Until now. In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G we highlight its premium design and materials, screen quality and brightness, good performance, and stereo sound.

This is the flagship of Samsung today, for power, connectivity and battery charge, a smartphone that will give you good service for many years.

Indeed, we start from a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display absolutely exceptional. It has FHD + resolution, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR +. The brightness reaches an incredible 1,300 nits.

A luxury screen to watch videos, series and movies or play video games.

This model on offer integrates the following main characteristics:

Exynos 2100 processor with ARM Mali A78 GPU 8 GB RAM 128 GB of storage 5G connection

It is a TOP hardware that allows run the most demanding apps and games, with the highest image quality and performance.

And if you like taking photos, you will enjoy it with your 12MP dual camera (wide angle and super wide angle), along with a 64 Mpx telephoto. The camera for selfies stays at 10 Mpx.

Battery reaches 4,800 mAh, with fast charging at 25 W and wireless charging.

A mobile to enjoy, which you can now get with a very good discount.

