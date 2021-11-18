In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Little by little the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G has been falling in price, which has stock problems in some stores and generous discounts in others.

If you were waiting for the right moment to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 + cheaper than ever before, now is the time, for Black Friday, which despite being held on the 26th has already been ahead in many stores.

One of them is Tuimeilibre, a small Spanish distributor that is characterized by throwing prices on top products, such as this Samsung mobile, which from 909 euros has gone on to cost only 789 euros.

This is the flagship of Samsung today, for power, connectivity and battery charge, a smartphone that will give you good service for many years.

It is a more than generous price reduction, especially if we take into account that in other stores there are serious stock problems for this phone.

In the case of Amazon, its price is 849 euros, also quite competitive if you look at everything that the flagship of the Korean firm has to offer, which is not little.

As we were able to see first-hand in the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G, it is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones of 2021, if not the best.

Both by screen and especially by performance it stands out over the competition, but also by design and cameras, and we are talking about a mobile that wants to compete from you to you against the iPhone 13, for example.

Buying a cheap mobile in 2021 is a smart decision, if you only need the everyday functions that are required of a smartphone. These are the best cheap mobiles of 2021.

There is no other better Samsung mobile right now, so if you are faithful to this brand and want to have the most powerful mobile in its catalog, this is the opportunity to get it by saving on the original price.

Both Amazon and Tuimeilibre ship from Spain, so in just a few days you will have your brand new phone. In the case of Amazon, they also speed up deliveries to users who have an Amazon Prime account.

If you don’t have it, you can sign up for the free trial month and take advantage of those 30 days to watch some of the best Prime Video series.

