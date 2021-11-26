In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Samsung’s most powerful mobile to date has joined Black Friday through Amazon, a store that has made it much cheaper than usual.

It goes without saying that the main rival of Apple and its iPhones, at least in the high-end range, is Samsung. Its flagship right now is the Galaxy S21 Plus, a mobile that for now has no successor in the Korean firm’s catalog and that also, having already been on sale for a few months, has begun to drop in price.

Since it’s Black Friday now, those sales have sped up a lot. Without going any further, Amazon currently sells it for 799 euros, which is not bad at all. It is an offer on the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G that leaves it cheaper than ever to date.

This is the flagship of Samsung today, for power, connectivity and battery charge, a smartphone that will give you good service for many years.

In its complete analysis we value everything it has to offer, which is not little, and the truth is that it fully complies with what it promised. It’s not easy to meet expectations when you’re the best phone from one of the leading brands, but this S21 + does.

For example, it offers virtually unmatched power with its Exynos 2100, a processor developed by Samsung, compatible with 5G and WiFi 6, although to have the maximum internet speed at home you will need a compatible router, and there are very cheap on Black Friday, for just 30 euros.

In addition, there is another detail that Samsung always has and that is difficult to match by other manufacturers, and that is the screen. The Dinamic AMOLED x2 panel with HDR10 and 120 Hz refresh reaches 1,200 Nits of brightness, an impressive figure that makes the experience fantastic at all times, especially when watching series, movies and videos in general.

Of course, keep in mind that the offer will last for the duration of Black Friday 2021, a campaign that will end on Monday of Cyber ​​Monday, although it may also be that the units are sold out earlier, so if the price convinces you, it will be better to give rush to buy it.

Shipping is free for all users, even for those who do not have an Amazon Prime account, although it is advisable to sign up for the free trial month without permanence if you are in a hurry and want to receive your purchase in just 24 hours.

