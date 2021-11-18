The next Galaxy S22 may not mount Exynos processors due to the shortage of processors. Samsung would have increased its orders to Qualcomm to equip this range.

Samsung is one of the leading semiconductor manufacturers, but it may be forced to reduce the presence of Exynos processors in their mobiles of the S22 range to optimize its manufacture due to the high demand for chips.

Chip shortages and logistics issues are forcing companies to make strategic decisions to ensure the viability of their products in 2022.

The latest example we’ve seen is that Samsung might have given up on the duality in the processors of your Galaxy S22, expanding the variant that mounts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.

For several generations, Samsung’s Galaxy S range phones have reached certain markets with different chips. The international variant that we received in Spanish stores did so with the latest Exynos processors, while in certain countries it was marketed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

As Samsung is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, it stands to reason that most of the Galaxy S devices that were marketed did so with an Exynos processor under the hood.

In 2022 the tables could turn and, given the enormous demand for processors, Samsung could reduce the presence of your own chips in these mobiles and optimize its manufacture avoiding occupying two production lines with two different variants for the same mobile, prioritizing variant powered by Snapdragon.

At least that is what emerges from the words of Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm during his speech at the Investor Day that Qualcomm is celebrating this week.

The Qualcomm executive revealed that the company would supply the South Korean company Snapdragon processors to cover up to 50% of the production of its next 2022 mobiles, mainly in the Galaxy S22 range.

This proportion is much higher than the historical average, which limited the presence of Snapdragon processors to specific markets such as the United States.

The Qualcomm CEO’s statements suggest that the presence of these processors in the Galaxy S22 would be extended to many other markets, including Europe, where until now models with Snapdragon were exclusively received.

According to the latest rumors, it is more than likely that the new Galaxy S22s mount the new generation of Snapdragon 895 or 898 processors, which would be a very notable jump in power with respect to the Galaxy S21.