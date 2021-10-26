The data from the cameras that will be integrated into the back of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been filtered and would point to the top in the photography section.

The new Samsung terminals have already begun to haunt the collective imagination of all people who feel an interest in the technology sector. And, is that, these high-end devices still do not have a market launch date.

In fact, they are expected to arrive during the first quarter of the year 2022. Come on, there are several months left to be able to have any of these terminals in hand. Of course, this does not mean that the leaks wait for the launch of the device.

Despite the fact that there are still many months to go before you can see them, the leaks are becoming more frequent. The latest that has been known is that they would have a very interesting set of cameras and, above all, that points to the throne of the high-end.

This leak comes from the hand of a well-known Twitter user who is dedicated to disseminating data about terminals that have not yet been launched on the market. What he has published in the tweet is almost expected data on a technical sheet of a terminal.

S22 Ultra camera108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 “0.8 um F1.8 FOV 8512MP 0.6X sony 1 / 2.55” 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120 10MP 10X new sony 1 / 3.52 “1.12um F4.9 FOV 1110MP 3X new sony 1 / 3.52 “1.12um F2.4 FOV 36 – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 26, 2021

The main camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would be an improved 108 megapixel sensor with a focal aperture f / 1.8, the truth is that this sensor is a slight modification of the ISOCELL HM3 that we have seen in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The secondary sensor would be signed by Sony and would be 12 megapixels, it would be intended to be an ultra wide angle. The focal aperture of this sensor would be f / 2.2 so it would be expected to work well even in low light situations.

Sony would also sign the following two sensors, both being intended for optical zoom and with 10 megapixels of resolution. Of course, the difference would be in the magnifications: up to 3 optical increases the third and 10 optical increases the fourth.

This data is still hearsay, so it should be taken with some caution. We will have to wait until the official launch of Samsung to know the real data about the photographic section of the future Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.