One of the Apple Watch’s main rivals is Samsung, but there is a key difference between the two: it is vastly cheaper, especially now that it has been lowered in price.

It goes without saying that among Apple users, the Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch. However, as it does need an iPhone to work, for the rest of the users it is necessary to assess alternative options, from firms such as Xiaomi or Samsung.

The latter, the Korean brand, presented its new watches just two months ago, The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which among other things stand out for being surprisingly cheap, since not only do they not go up in price compared to previous generations but they even go down.

That is why it is possible to buy the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (the largest) today for only 239 euros on Amazon, its lowest historical price to date, and also in various colors such as black, green or color silver.

This watch has a great battery life, AMOLED screen and functions such as electrocardiograms and measurement of body composition, among others.

To put things in their proper context, the Apple Watch Series 6 costs more than 400 euros at best, so at least in this aspect there is a big difference between these two rivals.

As we have been able to analyze the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, we can confirm that it is a very advanced model in every way, especially in terms of the precision of its sensors, but also due to some new functions that it incorporates.

Besides power do electrocardiograms and measure blood oxygen saturation, two values ​​already important for health, in this generation you can also measure body composition, determining how much fluid or fat is in your body.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

For all this and more, it is among the best smartwatches of 2021 without a doubt, beating practically all the competition, except perhaps for the “niche” running and triathlon watches, which go a little further when it comes to measurement. sporty.

