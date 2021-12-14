12/14/2021 at 21:00 CET

Atlético Sanluqueño, a team from the RFEF First Division, will play this Wednesday, in the second round of the Copa del Rey, a historic match against Villarreal, current European League champion, against which the people of Cádiz will look for the bell in their fiefdom of El Palmar .

Unai Emery’s team is committed to chaining three victories in a row in Cádiz, something that it has not achieved so far this year, against a rival who dreams of making history in their stadium and leaving the Europa League champion out of the Cup .

His coach, the Sevillian Pedro BuenaventuraHe is an experienced coach who has been in charge of teams in the current Primera RFEF -before Second B- for three decades and has admitted that in football there are surprises, although to achieve it tomorrow they would have to play a “honor plate” match.

Having reached the last rounds in the most recent editions, Villarreal have high hopes for the Cup this season. In addition, he comes to this duel animated by the victories over Atalanta, which qualifies him for the knockout stages of the Champions League, and in the League over Rayo Vallecano, to reengage in the possible fight for European places.

Emery maintains the casualties of the injured, Sergio Asenjo, Arnaut danjuma, Serge aurier Y Francis Coquelin, and to this are added the possible rotations to give rest to players such as Albiol, Foyth, Equal, Capoue or Gerard Moreno, although it has summoned all the players of the first team available.

The Sanluqueño, in the third stage of Bonaventure, who made his debut as a coach on his bench in the 1989-1990 season when he was only 24 years old, awaits Villarreal from the middle of the table in a very competitive group with clubs, among others, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona subsidiaries, Albacete , Castellón and Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

The team has the doubts of the midfielder Javi navarro and the striker Taps, even if Bonaventure He was “pessimistic” about the participation of both in a match in which he hinted that he will combine starting players with some substitutes in his line-up.

Probable lineups:

At. Sanluqueño: Palomares; Oriol, Pelón, Barrio, Irrigation; Hassane, Azkue, Armental, Toni, Miguelete; and Gaúcho or Cervero.

Villarreal: Rulli; Mario Gaspar, Mandi, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Iborra, Manu Trigueros, Alberto Moreno; Raba, Alcácer and Boulayé Dia.

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (Extremadura Committee).

Stadium: El Palmar.

Hour: 21.00 hours.