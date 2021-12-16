12/16/2021

The popular Sant Silvestre race, which will be disputed on next December 30 in the Andorran town of Sant Julià de Lòria, will return to the face-to-face format, but it will not be competitive because certain sanitary restrictions still have to be met.

One of them is the participation limitation and for this reason Starting boxes will be set up with a maximum of 150 participants. This same figure will be the maximum that the Baby category will receive, while for the junior and absolute categories they will be grouped into four drawers at the rate of one for the first and the remaining three for adults. Thus, the maximum participation in the absolute category will be 450 participants grouped in three drawers, but in no case will they come out simultaneously.

These measures, adopted to avoid crowds, mean that between start and start of each group of athletes, there will be an interval of between five and eight minutes, so the first runner to cross the finish line will not necessarily have to be the one with the best time. have marked. For this reason and because of the enormous difficulty that it would entail controlling the times of the participants in the absence of a synchronized start, lThe organization has decided to eliminate the competitive nature of the race and promote the most playful and popular aspects.

“We wanted to give it a more popular and festive air in which we will reward more clothing and animation& rdquor ;, explained the head of Sports Activities of the Sant Julià de Lòria Community, Ramon Ibarz which also specified that “there will be no podiums or awards ceremony or party at the end& rdquor; as has been customary in all the editions disputed until 2019.

In this sense, all participants must complete the tour with the typical Santa hat and at all times they will have to use the mask. If that there will be gift packs for all registered, but they will not be delivered at the end of the race, but each one will collect it at the time of obtaining the number. “At least we get back to the group running format a bit& rdquor ;, said the major consul of the host city of the race Josep Majoral.

In 2020 there was no fixed start date, but a period of fifteen days was given for each runner to complete a route on their own. The race will have two routes, the Baby of 300 meters and another of 2,600 for juniors and adults. The inscriptions can be formalized in person at LAUesport -the sports center of the city- at the price of five euros or in the Web page at four euros.