This morning the tenth and last round of the Santander Golf Tour 2021 at the Real Club Sevilla Golf, in Seville. The tournament is also the last test of the season in the LET Access Series.

The presentation will be attended by Pablo Bernardez, director of the Committee of Professionals of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation, Rafael Dominguez, president of the Real ClubSevilla Golf; Pelayo Castillo Mendieta, commercial director at Santander Private Banking; and Alicia garrido, Executive Director of Sports & Business.

Rafael Domínguez, president of the Real Club Sevilla GolfHe thanked “all the sponsors and the media that make this tournament possible and which are widely publicized. For us it is a very important tournament, because, in addition, we have four players from our club for the first time. Tomorrow we hope it will be a wonderful day, and that all the players can enjoy a spectacular day of Pro-Am with the players, whom from here I want to thank for their presence in this last tournament ”.

Pelayo Castillo Mendieta, commercial director at Santander Private Banking, thanked “We are very happy to sponsor a circuit like this, because we believe in it. Thanking all the sponsors who make this happen is a great reason for satisfaction. The professionals must be thanked for their efforts, for everything they put on the table and because tomorrow they are charming. It will be a very special Pro-Am day ”.

Pablo Bernárdez, director of the Professionals Committee of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation, thanked those present for their attendance and was radiant at the celebration of the event: “we thank the club for letting us bring this tournament here, and Santander for its continued support of women’s golf and the Spanish Championship. It is essential for the development of professional players and also amateurs. It is a very demanding circuit, which always treads the best courses in Spain and I am convinced that this Santander Championship of Spain for Professionals will be a success ”.

Finally, Alicia Garrido, executive director of Sports & Business and director of the circuit, thanked the collaboration of all the sponsors and collaborators, as well as the media support that the circuit has. He also recalled that the Pro-Am day will be held tomorrow Tuesday and that on Thursday, Friday and Saturday the Santander Championship of Spain for Professionals will be held at the Real Club Sevilla Golf, the last test of the season ”. The charitable action in this edition is carried out by the Aladina Foundation and the Seve Ballesteros Foundation.

The tournament will feature the presence of 36 players, 9 amateurs, and among all of them 7 Andalusian players. Among all of them, there are eight players who usually play in the highest European category, the Ladies European Tour. Highlight the presence of Mireia Prat, Elia Folch or Laura Gómez, who has international victories in her record, or Harang Lee, who has had a great season on the Ladies European Tour. In addition, Natalia Escuriola will be present, who will seek her fourth Spanish Professional Championship.

Tomorrow the Pro-Am day will be held, where good participation is expected, and from Thursday the three competition days will be held.

The tournament will also be the culmination of the season on the Santander Golf Tour 2021.