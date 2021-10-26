10/26/2021 at 08:00 CEST

On the day that Pelé turned 81, his Santos entered the relegation zone of Brasileirao, after a tough defeat at Vila Belmiro against América, from Belo Horizonte, (0-2). And all the alarms went off in the São Paulo club, since there is a real danger of losing the category for the first time in its history.

Santos officially lives in crisis. The last hours have been meetings at all levels to try to find a solution to the palpable downturn of a team, which is falling into a tailspin. The arrival of the former Corinthians, Fabio Carille, The Santista bench is an absolute disaster: in the nine games he has led, he has only obtained one victory, with four draws and four defeats. And from the thirteenth position it has passed to the seventeenth.

El Peixe conveys a feeling of absolute vulnerability. As much as he has a coach who makes defense his best argument, he fits in almost every game. And above the key is not found (three goals in nine games). Goals are missed by Marinho, which accumulates ten blank days.

The involution is more than worrying. In nine months, Sanos has gone from playing in the final of the Copa Libertadores to trying to save the furniture whatever, embraced to the strictest results and, in the middle, up to four coaches have passed.

Cuca, who left when the 2021 season ended and is now aiming for a double with At. Mineiro. The Argentine started the campaign Ariel holan, who came aware that he had to bet on the quarry in a stage of lean cows. Then it happened Fernando Diniz, one of the technicians who best treats the ball who had a fleeting step and who is in Vasco da Gama in Serie B. And, finally, desperately, it was by a technician with antagonistic concepts, such as those he preaches Carille.

All efforts have been focused on the late game this Wednesday at Vila Belmiro against Fluminense which is released after having won the derby against Flamengo (3-1). El Peixe only depends on its own results to save itself and this is an argument that is repeated like a mantra. There are eleven games left, which will be eleven finals.