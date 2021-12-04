Among your listeners, William Neil “Doc” Gallagher was known as the “Money Doctor”, a charming financial guru who advertised his services on a Christian radio that was heard throughout the American “Bible Belt”, which stretches throughout North Texas.

Their ads used to conclude with a familiar tagline: “See you at church on Sunday.”

“Dr. Neil Gallagher is a true first-rate American, with integrity in all his activities,” says a narrator in a corporate video posted on YouTube.

“The passion of his life is help people retire safely, early and happy ”.

The three-minute video continues to extol the benefits of the octogenarian’s “visionary style,” stating that he had guided more than 1,000 people toward financial independence through his firm, Gallagher Financial Group, and his book “Jesus Christ, Master of Money.”

In reality, Gallagher was a con man who racked up $ 32 million in a Ponzi scheme which primarily targeted retired victims between the ages of 62 and 91.

Ponzi schemes

In Ponzi schemes, early investors get “returns” by taking money from investors who come after them.

The scheme leads those who invest to believe that the earnings come from legitimate business activities (for example, product sales and / or successful investments), and are unaware that other investors are the source of the funds.

Everyone is usually promised considerable profits with little risk.

To keep running, these schemes depend on a constant stream of new members Give money to those who have invested before them.

When that doesn’t happen, the scam collapses.

According to court documents, Gallagher had been defrauding people through a Ponzi scheme since at least 2013.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ordered the closure of its two companies, Gallagher Financial Group, Inc. and agency W. Neil Gallagher, Ph.D., in March 2019.

In November, a judge in Tarrant County, Texas, sentenced him to three life sentences in prison, which were added to the 25 years in prison to which he had been sentenced in Dallas in March 2020.

Gallagher promised his victims an annual return of between 5% and 8% of your investment.

Instead, they received nothing, and Gallagher used most of the money for personal and business expenses, as well as paying former investors.

To hide the fraud, it also provided rigged account statements that showed false balances.

The BBC was unable to reach Gallagher’s attorney.

While the Gallagher scam attracted national media attention, their methods are not new.

Although Ponzi schemes are named after a famous 1920s scammer Carlo Ponzi, versions of the scam go back at least Mid-nineteenth century.

The means that Gallagher used to attract victims, Christian radio, has also been popular for decades, and it has been even in the face of stiff competition from the new media.

But Gallagher’s nearly 200 victims highlight a different trend: elder fraud, a crime the FBI believes is growing in the billions of dollars each year.

Among the people he took advantage of were a woman in her 70s who suffered from lymphoma and that he invested more than half a million dollars, and several local police officers on duty and retired.

Many victims were forced to sell their houses, borrow their children, or return to work after retirement.

Was the worst case of elder fraud he’s seen in his career, Lori Varnell, head of the Senior Financial Fraud Unit at the Tarrant County, Texas, Criminal District Attorney, told the BBC.

“They are people who worked their whole lives to save this money. It was personal, ”Varnell said.

“They are devastated. It wasn’t just the money. It was a betrayal ”.

To reach out to his victims, Gallagher promoted his company’s services in churches and through Christian radio.

An umbrella term that encompasses thousands of stations across the country that broadcast Protestant Christian-oriented programming, from sermons and talk shows to music and news.

The radio christian still immensely popular in the US, more than 20 million listeners tune in each week, according to the Radio Advertising Bureau.

Varnell said she was not surprised that Doc Gallagher used her to deceive his victims.

“Within the Christian community, there is a high level of trust. Especially here in the ‘Bible belt’, ”he said.

Once Gallagher established a sense of trust with his victims, they were less likely to “pay as much attention to the details” of what was happening, Varnell said.

This tactic is an excellent example of“affinity fraud“said David Fleck, a former Los Angeles attorney.

In these schemes, scammers target members of an identifiable group, ranging from religious or ethnic communities to certain professions.

In many cases, use group members to unknowingly help advertise the scam others and to convince people of its validity.

“You see it among all cultural groups and expats from all kinds of countries,” Fleck said.

Officials say the elderly are an affinity group particularly vulnerable.

According to the FBI, millions of older Americans are victims of fraud each year, racking up more than $ 3 billion in losses annually.

William Gallagher.

Jeffrey Cramer, a former federal prosecutor, said that the elderly are often lucrative targets for scammers who assume they have big savings.

“For the most part, they have more money because they have worked longer ”, Cramer explained.

“There is no point trying to scam a 20-year-old. Someone in their 60s or 70s can have multiple investments and a house that is worth five times what they paid for it. “

Varnell echoed Cramer’s assessment.

In Gallagher’s case, this one too he took advantage of the “generational differences” between his victims, in addition to his faith, he said.

“These are people who believe that when a man shakes your hand and looks you in the eye, it’s okay,” he said.

“They are made to believe people because lying is against the Ten Commandments“.

Fraud experts believe that only a fraction of all cases are reported.

In cases that go to court, it is unlikely that victims will recover your money.

The scammer often spends the funds as quickly as they come in, using them to continue making fraudulent payments or trying to hide them in accounts abroad.

Emotional cost

In the Gallagher case, a part of the money was spent; another, washing; and the rest are still missing.

While the financial costs of fraud can be devastating for victims and their families, the real impact is often more profound.

“Have a emotional and psychological costCramer said.

“There is an element of shame when you’ve worked 20, 30, 40 years and you literally have nothing. “

In court, many of Gallagher’s victims spoke of that psychological cost.

Among them was Susan Pippi, a 74-year-old woman who, with her husband, lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to the scam.

“I do not trust anyone anymore”, it said in a statement issued by Tarrant County prosecutors.

“Except in God and my family.”

But these types of scams are unlikely to go away, Varnell said.

A “concerted attack” by scammersMany of them abroad are stealing retirement funds from Americans at a rate of “millions every day,” he said.

The elderly and their families should be watch out for warning signs.

“If someone approaches you for religious reasons, you should be very suspicious,” he said.

Cramer, for his part, said it is likely that affinity scams become more common as the younger, tech-savvy generations grow up on social media.

A scammer can reach a much larger audience, but hide behind an account and disappear.

