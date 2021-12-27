12/27/2021 at 07:47 CET

“They are capable of anything to wear down the Government. & Rdquor ;. The phrase is from a member of the leadership of the socialist group in Congress after know that the PP refused to change the agenda of the plenary session to include discussion on a single amendment to Budgets, approved by the Senate against forecast. “There is no one who understands them; With which it is falling, they expose us to the risk of contagion from omicron & rdquor ;, affirmed a parliamentary spokesman in conversation with EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, alluding to the popular decision to force a plenary session on December 28.

The round of contacts made by the president of Congress, Meritxell batet, last Wednesday to try to change the agenda he portrayed to a PP that goes on his own. Vox also refused via Macarena Olona. However, his rejection did not come as a surprise, since his 52 deputies have long lived in a sort of parliamentary oasis. That of the Popular Party did take by surprise.

Pablo Casado and Cuca Gamarra in Congress. | .

Caught by surprise because the group he leads Cuca gamarra a different status is assumed. The popular, regardless of the more or less rude strategy of Pablo Casado, are a political formation that knows the ins and outs of Congress, its habits and customs. It is a party that has governed, and therefore, that has dominated parliamentary times. Your refusal to add one more debate in the plenary session last Thursday, and with it ending the year in the House, puzzled everyone.

“The Budget debate is transcendental”

But the parliamentary leadership of the PP defends itself. Gamarra’s group sources argue that they are not looking for a New way of attacking the Government of Pedro Sánchez, but rather give the budget debate the relevance it deserves. They are aware that the vote will be limited to the Compromìs amendment that has been incorporated into the project, related to the defense of minority languages. They do not expect any profitability from this launch of the plenary session on December 28.

Meritxell Batet. | .

What interests them is the prior discussion, and not even for the public accounts, although also. For the PP, putting words to some budgets that they consider outdated and comparing their figures with the perspectives of, for example, the Bank of Spain (downward), is essential. In Genoa, and by extension in the parliamentary leadership, they believe that the long-awaited recovery of which he speaks Pedro Sánchez is not going to happen.

In addition, the popular ones will emphasize the Adverse effects that they say will cause the new labor model agreed by the Government with the social agents, which will crystallize in a decree law just next Tuesday. The decree and the Congress debate will coincide on the same day, and the PP is going to use that, but also the Executive, who will show his chest. Its labor reform is one of the most important measures, an identity stamp.

Inés Arrimadas | Angel Navarrete

No bridges with the groups

The session on the 28th is going to be held because the PP and Vox have wanted. Cuca Gamarra personally communicated this to Batet. “We cannot dispatch a debate like that of the budgets as the Government intends,” he told him. Added a regulatory reason. The call must be formalized 48 hours later of the submission of documentation on the change of the budget project. That detail could have been ignored, even forced without listing the internal regulations of Congress. As this information from the Upper House reached the Lower House around 7:00 pm on Tuesday, “the plenary session could be convened at 4:00 pm on Thursday perfectly,” says a spokesperson consulted by this medium.

Aitor Esteban, PNV spokesperson in Congress, presents the agreement reaching the central government so that the Basque Executive is responsible for the works of the high-speed train to Bilbao and Vitoria. | Europa Press

The president informed the Executive and the other groups after the round of contacts made halfbecause the outcome was clear. The plenary session to vote on the change in budgets had to wait until the last week of the year. He called on the spokesmen to know the formal announcement that he would issue a day later, as he did in fact. The Board of Speakers met during a recess in the plenary session on Thursday, set the agenda for the debate (only one new amendment from the Senate) and set the time: Tuesday, December 28 at 12:30 p.m..

Behind the call for the last plenary session of 2021 appears an isolated PP. While Cayetana Alvarez de Toledo was parliamentary spokesperson, the network of regular contacts with the other counterparts was conspicuous by its absence. The style of the now Rasa deputy did not facilitate a fluent dialogue with anyone, but it is not something she was looking for either. He was clear about his role because he was clear that the PP, with 88 seats, only against a 155-seat government supported by ERC, PNV and EH BilduIt did not have a margin of negotiation or agreement. Vox never interested him. Cs, with ten reps (then nine), it didn’t give him muscle.

Cuca Gamarra | .

His dismissal and the subsequent arrival of Cuca Gamarra generated the hope of a more open-minded PP. It was like that at the beginning. The former mayor of Logroño began to weave sporadic contacts with the PNV, and by then Pablo Casado and Andoni Ortúzar began to see each other. That connection has not been cemented and today it is basically limited to the conversations of the sectoral spokespersons in the committees.

Gamarra also spoke with the former vice president Carmen Calvo on some laws in which to forge approaches and, if anything, agreements. They came to explore the possibility of negotiating a new trafficking law, as reported at the time socialist and popular sources. Nothing caught on, and in fact the disagreements and the lack of communication on core issues resounded more, for example the renewal of constitutional bodies.

Pablo Casado in the control session of the Government in the Congress of Deputies. | Jose Luis Roca

The Riojan deputy has been in office for a year and a half. He has managed to fix one of the defects that the group was dragging, the internal isolation, the enormous gap between the leadership and the rest of the parliamentarians. Álvarez de Toledo avoided face-to-face meetings and was not lavish in coordination meetings, which generally, if organized, piloted his cabinet, and above all, the secretary general, Guillermo Mariscal. This Canarian deputy, by the way, maintained an excellent relationship with his socialist counterpart until he was appointed Secretary of State for Relations with the Courts. With Rafael Simancas there was routine. Now, with the socialist leadership changed, that routine has disappeared.

Gamarra, indeed, has united the other deputies, with the exception of Álvarez de Toledo, who is a loose verse. Deputies they feel more protagonists and are more animated. There are critical voices, however. A reproach, although isolated, speaks of the excessive dependence on the secretary general. Another, also punctual, would show a Gamarra increasingly lonely.

Whatever it is, this internal cohesion is noticeable in the articulations of the sectorial initiatives and in the more active participation of the PP deputies in the committees. An example: recently, in the negotiation of the new waste law, the popular ones managed to include an amendment on the date of application of two new taxes: instead of January 2022, January 2023. The PP did not oppose the norm; he opted for abstention.

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, talks with the Socialist deputy Adriana Lastra. | Emilio naranjo

The sources of the popular parliamentary leadership emphasize that this isolation is largely determined by bloc dynamics. Have you checked the PP that the alliance of PSOE and United We Can with ERC, PNV, EH Bildu and other regional formations has solidified, even despite disagreements that call it “theater & rdquor; and “dramatization”. It would be the case of the malaise of the Catalan and Basque independentists with the project of democratic memory, or own Esquerra with the audiovisual law, which seems to be corrected. But the dialogue has not been broken everywhere. It is enough to check the activity of the commissions to find the PP, even if it is to reject the Government’s proposals.

With the formation with which the bridges of the PP seem broken it is with Citizens. It was never quite robust. Nevertheless, the electoral advance in Castilla y León has thrown away the few remaining links. “They want to kill us, a relationship of trust is not possible & rdquor ;, says a source from the orange formation.