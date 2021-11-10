11/10/2021 at 09:03 CET

It was already assumed that there would be a massive proliferation of plastic waste (masks and gloves, especially) in the environment due to the COVID pandemic, but a new study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is the first which quantifies in detail the magnitude of this problem and how it will evolve in the coming years. The results are totally worrying. The covid has already produced eight million tons of garbage, part of which has gone directly to the sea.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in global demand for single-use plastics, such as masks or gloves. The resulting waste, some of which ends up in rivers and oceans, they are intensifying the severity of a global plastic problem that is already out of control.

Led by a team of researchers from the Nanjing University School of Atmospheric Sciences in China and the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at the University of California in the United States, the study uses a recently developed ocean plastic numerical model to quantify the impact of the pandemic on plastic spills from land-based sources.

The researchers found that more than eight million tons of plastic waste associated with the pandemic has been generated worldwide, and that more than 25,000 tons have entered the world ocean.

Within three to four years, a significant part of this oceanic plastic debris is expected to reach beaches or the seabed.. A smaller part will end up in the open sea, to end up trapped in the centers of ocean basins or in subtropical gyres, which can become patches of garbage, and in a circumpolar zone of plastic accumulation in the Arctic Ocean.

The researchers incorporated data from the start of the pandemic in 2020 to August 2021, and found that most of the world’s plastic waste entering the ocean comes from Asia, with hospital waste accounting for the majority of landfill. The study reveals the need for better management of medical waste in developing countries.

«When we started to do the math, we were surprised to find that the amount of medical waste was substantially greater than the amount of waste from individuals, and that much of them came from Asian countries, although that is not where the majority of COVID-19 cases occurred, ″ says Amina Schartup, co-author of the study and associate professor of Oceanography at Scripps.

“The biggest sources of excess waste were hospitals in areas that already had problems with waste management before the pandemic; they just weren’t prepared to handle a situation where there is more waste, “he adds.

Devised by the research team, the Nanjing University MITgcm-plastic (NJU-MP) model used in this study functions as “virtual reality,” explains Yanxu Zhang, corresponding author and professor at the Faculty of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of California. Nanjing University, which notes that the model was built based on Newton’s laws of motion and the law of conservation of mass.

“The model simulates how sea water moves driven by the wind and how plastics float on the surface of the ocean, they degrade in sunlight, get dirty with plankton, settle on the beaches and sink into the depths -details Zhang-. It can be used to answer ‘what if’ questions, for example what would happen if we add a certain amount of plastics to the ocean. “

The study highlights the most important rivers and watersheds that require special attention in the management of plastic waste. The researchers found that Most of the global plastic waste from the pandemic reaches the ocean from rivers.

Asian rivers account for 73% of total plastic discharges, with the top three contributors being the Shatt al-Arab, Indus and Yangtze rivers, which flow into the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea and the East China Sea. European rivers account for 11% of discharges, with lower contributions than from other continents.

Another part will end up in the Arctic or the oceans

Although most of the plastics associated with the pandemic are expected to settle on beaches and on the seabed, it is likely that a smaller amount ends up circulating or settling in the Arctic Ocean, which, according to the study authors, appears to be a “dead end” for plastic debris transported to it due to ocean circulation patterns.

“There is a fairly consistent circulation pattern in the ocean, so we can build models that reproduce how the ocean moves; at this point it’s just physical oceanography, ”says Schartup, whose research typically focuses on understanding mercury in the oceans.

“We know that if the waste is released from Asian rivers into the North Pacific Ocean, some of that debris will likely end up in the Arctic Ocean, a kind of circular ocean that can be a bit like an estuary, accumulating all kinds of things that are released from the continents, “he continues.

The model shows that about 80% of plastic waste transiting the Arctic Ocean will sink rapidly, and a circumpolar zone of plastic accumulation is expected to form by 2025.

The Arctic ecosystem is already considered especially vulnerable due to the harsh environment and its great sensitivity to climate change. According to the researchers, the potential ecological effects of exposure to accumulated plastics in the Arctic add another layer of concern.

To combat the influx of plastic waste into the oceans, the authors urge to improve the management of medical waste in the epicentersespecially in developing countries.

They also ask that the world population be made aware of the environmental impact of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other plastic products, and that innovative technologies be developed to improve the collection, classification, treatment and recycling of waste. made of plastic, as well as the development of more environmentally friendly materials.

“In fact, COVID-related plastic is just one part of a bigger problem we face in the 21st century: plastic waste,” says Zhang. To solve it, a lot of technical renovation, economic transition and lifestyle change are needed.

