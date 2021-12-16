12/16/2021 at 08:39 CET

Belén Castaño Chaparro

No new track from Pablo Sierra in Guadiana. The search for the 21-year-old mathematics student, who disappeared in Badajoz 13 days ago, continues this Thursday in the river, after two days of tracking by divers from the Special Operations Group (GEO) without results. This Wednesday, the Canine Guides Unit of the General Commissariat of the National Police of Madrid was incorporated into these tasks, which were again focused on the surroundings of El Pico. two trained dogs In the search for missing people, one of the dogs was combing the banks by land, while the other traveled the river in a boat with the guide and two divers, scanning the vegetation on the banks. They also moved downstream, stopping under the Palmas and University bridges.

Today the GEO diving specialists are scheduled to be deployed again in El Pico – the area where Pablo Sierra’s mobile phone appeared -, who, again, this Wednesday combed the shores meticulously and with the help of poles. . The search radius was extended compared to the previous day and they reviewed the mouth of the Rivillas stream, moving upstream until it reached the artificial channel. These sweeps are carried out by limited sections, which once inspected, are discarded, to go to the next tracking area.

The National Police He did not confirm whether this Thursday the Canine Guides Unit will participate again in the search tasks or the drone team will join again, which did not travel to Guadiana yesterday.. However, as the Government delegate, Yolanda García Seco, has already pointed out, if the investigation requires it, the necessary resources will be activated, as has been done so far with GEOs, drones or canine guides. “Let’s hope that with all the means that are mobilizing we will be able to discover as soon as possible what his whereabouts are,” he confided.

The operation, as in the two previous days, will take place from sunrise to sunset, provided that the researchers do not indicate otherwise, since In parallel to the search tasks on the ground, the investigations continue to find clues that lead to finding the whereabouts of the young man.

In this sense, the family spokesman, Joaquín Amills, insisted on the importance of publicizing the case and, above all, of citizen collaboration, because all the hypotheses about what could have happened to Pablo Sierra remain open. “Sometimes the smallest detail is the missing link in an investigation”, defended.

The president of SOS Desaparecidos welcomed the incorporation of more media to search for Pablo Sierra. “If qualified personnel come, either the Canine Guides Unit or specialists for the disappeared in Madrid, great, because everything that helps to know the truth, welcome,” he said.

Regarding the analysis of the remains found on the young man’s mobile phone, the family spokesman assured that they continue to wait for the National Police to notify them if, as assumed, they are blood and whether or not they belong to the student.