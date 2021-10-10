The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the Volt Equity exchange traded fund (ETF). Providing small and large investors with a means of easy access to different groups of companies, which are supported by Bitcoins, without investing directly in the cryptocurrency. The new ETF will be listed on the NYSE Arca stock exchange, under the symbol BTCR.

The Volt Equity ETF was approved on October 5. And it is intended to follow the “Companies of the Bitcoin Industry Revolution,” which define themselves as entities that hold most of their net assets in Bitcoins or that generate much of their income through Bitcoin, according to the report. of the SEC.

Likewise, US regulatory institutions have been debating the approval of their first native Bitcoin ETF for years. On October 1, the SEC announced that it would postpone its decision on four native Bitcoin hedge funds for an additional 45 days.

However, unlike other Bitcoin-backed ETF proposals. The new traded investment fund Volt Equity does not keep up with the price of Bitcoin, nor does it keep the asset in its custody. Instead, it seeks indirect exposure from companies that generate a significant portion of their revenue from cryptocurrency-related activities.

For this reason, the exchange-traded investment fund Volt Equity is the closest US investors have to a native Bitcoin ETF, at the moment.

A US Bitcoin ETF is likely to be approved

According to various rumors, the SEC is about to give the green light to the first US ETF fully supported by Bitcoin, albeit with slight modifications. While institutions continue to consider a traditional Bitcoin ETF, a native Bitcoin ETF could be approved in the coming weeks, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.

“Yes, the SEC has approved Bitcoin ETFs, but that’s for those physically backed under Law 33. ETFs filed under Law 40 are very much in force and will likely be approved on schedule. We believe that there is a 75% probability of its approval in October. Posted on Twitter, Eric Balchunas.

The SEC’s ongoing debate regarding a US Bitcoin mutual fund has taken much longer than its Canadian neighbors. Which have already approved three exchange-traded investment funds ETFs this year.

The Canadian ETF, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, currently has $ 1.5 billion in assets. Source: Bybt

Also, optimism about the possible approval of a US Bitcoin ETF may have contributed to the incredible increase in the price of Bitcoin earlier this week. The Blockchain’s flagship cryptocurrency rose to $ 55,000 on Wednesday. While the market capitalization of Bitcoin, it reached one trillion dollars again for the first time in four months.

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin stands at $ 53,854, according to CoinMarketCap.

