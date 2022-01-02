Gary Gensler, the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has appointed his new Senior Crypto Counsel, former aide to the Senate Corey Frayer.

According to the announcement on Thursday 30th, Corey Frayer’s new role at the SEC will focus on “policymaking and interagency work related to the oversight of crypto assets.”

Indeed, Gensler’s appointment of a cryptocurrency-focused Senior Advisor is in line with his stated approach of establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. Thus, as a sign that the SEC could intensify its efforts to regulate the industry in 2022.

By the way, Frayer will be joining the SEC along with three other new staff members. Hired to perform functions not related to cryptocurrencies.

SEC names Corey Frayer and a few others

Mainly, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced the appointments of Corey Frayer, Phil Havenstein, Jennifer Songer and Jorge Tenreiro. To fill the executive staff position of Gary Gensler.

Corey Frayer. Senior Cryptocurrency Advisor Phil Havenstein. Operations Advisor Jennifer Songer. Investment Management Advisor Jorge Tenreiro. Execution Advisor.

So they will serve under the direction of Gary Gensler, who took office in April 2021. Gensler said the four newly hired people have “exceptional experience” and that he “has already begun to rely on their valuable advice. on agency policies, compliance and operations.

In addition, he added: “I look forward to our continued work together, to carry out the mission of the SEC.”

Corey Frayer the new Senior Advisor for cryptocurrencies

First of all, Corey Frayer graduated with a BA in International Economics and Finance from the Catholic University of America. He will advise President Gensler on SEC policymaking and interagency work related to oversight of crypto assets.

In addition to the above, prior to joining the SEC, he served as a senior professional on the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs for President Sherrod Brown.

Prior to that, he spent a decade as a Senior Advisor working on topics ranging from consumer and investor protection to systemic risks and emerging financial technologies for U.S. Representative Maxine Waters on the House Financial Services Committee and for the United States Representative, Brad Miller from North Carolina.

