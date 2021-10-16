The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officially registered cryptocurrency investor giant Valkyrie’s application for a Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded investment fund (ETF). These shares will be listed on the Nasdaq stock market.

According to the filing published on October 15 by the SEC, the agency accepted the application for the registration of shares of the exchange-traded investment fund, or ETF, Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy, to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Additionally, in a letter that Nasdaq VP of Listing Ratings Eun Ah Choi filed on the same day, he said that Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF shares had been officially certified.

Also, in a post on August 11. Valkyrie said that its Bitcoin Strategy ETF would offer indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency, with cash-settled futures contracts.

However, the US Stock Market Commission itself has posted a tweet about it. Recommending that any investor interested in these ETFs should carefully analyze the benefits and risks of the investment.

The price of Bitcoin soared in the early hours of Friday. This increase according to experts is due to the approval by the SEC of a Bitcoin ETF. BTC has reached a new high price since the last 6 months of $ 62,800, at the time of writing. Source: CoinMarketCap

Finally, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market currently stands at $ 2.4 trillion. And the dominance index of Bitcoin is 46.4% of the total market.

Bitcoin ETFs could positively affect the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin ETFs and the SEC have been grabbing the attention of the cryptocurrency ecosystem for quite a few months. However, until very recently, the entity had postponed the verdict on four other approval requests, although there has been some expectation for what could happen in the market after approval.

Analysts have insisted that it would be positive for representatives of regulatory institutions such as Gary Gensler, the SEC chairman, to get involved to help investors get closer to and understand cryptocurrencies.

At present, we cannot predict the market behavior of Bitcoin ETFs, should they be listed on the stock exchange. However, there are those who believe that new historical records could be seen regarding the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, despite Chinese government bans and SEC regulations. Large companies such as Twitter, the NBA, Tesla and Microsoft have allowed cryptocurrencies to form an important part of their ecosystems.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related