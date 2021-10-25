10/25/2021 at 12:29 PM CEST

The second edition of the Cadí Rollers in Lles de Cerdanya was a great success. The ‘rollerski’ event organized by the CAFE student at INEFC Bernat Ciurana with him Bellver Ski Club had a total of 70 participants.

The ski race on wheels, which ended at the Cap del Rec refuge, consisted of three exits from three different distances: the first, in Travesseres (12km); the second, in Lles de Cerdanya (7km); and the third, at the El Cortal del Gral campsite (3km).

The organization highly appreciated the result of this second edition of the event, and acknowledged being “very satisfied with the evaluations of both the different clubs and the participants.”

Winners

Distance 12Km male category: QUIM GIROCHE (club: Naturlandia)

Distance 12Km female category: CAROLA VILA (club: Naturlandia)

Distance 7Km male category: MARC COLELL (club: CEFUC)

Distance 7Km female category: GINA DEL RIO (club: Naturlandia)

Distance 3Km male category: THOMAS PEREIRO (club: Naturlandia)

Distance 3Km female category: AUREM PAGES (club: Naturlandia)