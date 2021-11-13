11/13/2021 at 12:06 CET

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma is finding your arrival at the sea on the beach of Los Guirres. The authorities do not rule out that the magma from another flow reaches the coast.

The new delta formed by the stream that has flowed into Los Guirres has begun to merge with the first.

The technical director of the Special Plan for Protection against Volcanic Risk of the Canary Islands, Miguel Angel Morcuende, has indicated in a press conference after the meeting of the scientific and technical committees that all the flows are stable, except for 1 and 9, and 2 is receiving a small diet that has led it to join the original, the that formed the first lava delta by “making it grow.”

This flow of the lava through the original lava flows is helping to prevent further damage., because, in the end, “all the energy is finding an outlet” and the height of the streams has not increased, nor are they finding dikes that make them overflow, which would generate problems.

However, and although Morcuende has warned that he does not have “a magic ball”, casting 9 is “moving”, still with a minimal but perceptible contribution, and it would be desirable not to find difficulties to reach the sea as soon as possible. without “overruns” that can cause damage to farms or crops.

For her part, the scientific spokesperson for Pevolca, María José Blanco, has indicated that the expansion of the second lava delta continues, which began to form on Wednesday and has buried the Los Guirres beach.

Overlapping deltas

This new delta has overlapped with the first fajana, and episodes of high turbidity have been detected in the water column caused by the invasion of volcanic material in the ocean.

These episodes could cause the appearance of dead fish due to the massive ingestion of ash that saturates their gill systems, and not due to alteration of the physicochemical parameters of the ocean.

Asked if the rest of the castings can be considered “dead”, Miguel Ángel Morcuende has indicated that such an affirmation cannot be made, since it all depends “on the topography of the cone” and in particular, on where the zones are produced. magma evacuation, because if they don’t “ride” on top of the already existing washes “we would have problems”.

This possibility can occur from the moment the cone breaks and, therefore, the greater or lesser activity of the casting is not something “closed or closed”, has insisted Morcuende, to give as an example that in the area of ​​the La Laguna church (la colada 8) is still hot and degassing continues.

Seismicity down

In the last hours there has been a decrease in seismicity of intermediate levels and, regarding the depth, seven events have been recorded throughout this Friday, at a descending level after reaching its maximum two days ago, but María José Blanco has stressed that “it is not worth looking at the short term, but rather look at long-term trends. “

Both the seismicity and the emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the volcano show decreasing values ​​after the rebound registered two days ago, while the deformation closest to the emission registers a vertical decrease that has slowed down in recent hours. .

The height of the ash and gas plume has reached 2,900 meters this Friday and the wind will blow from east to north, which will turn the ash cloud to the south-southwest and it is not ruled out that fine ash reaches El Hierro.

This will also cause a favorable scenario for airport operations in the next 36-48 hours.

The emission of sulfur dioxide associated with the plume ranges between 7,000 and 21,000 tons, far from the more than 50,000 that were registered on September 23, and the diffuse emission of carbon dioxide associated with the Cumbre Vieja ridge is close to 1,850 tons per day.

Reasonably good air quality

Air quality is reasonably good this Friday and only in the El Paso station has the hourly threshold for sulfur dioxide been exceeded, while in relation to particles of less than 10 microns, high values ​​are still recorded in Los Llanos de Aridane, where it is recommended to stay indoors and use FFP2 mask in case of going outside.

Miguel Ángel Morcuende recalled that after 61 days of emergency and 55 of eruption, the surface devastated by lava is 1,009 hectares (3.63 more than yesterday) and there are 471 people housed in hotels in Fuencaliente and Los Llanos de Aridane, while that 43 dependents are housed in social health centers.

What’s more, the refurbishment works of the access road to Puerto Naos have been completed and this weekend we will proceed to the asphalt, with the aim of improving the maneuverability of the heavy vehicles that cross from El Charco to the coastal town.