What is already the most successful series in Netflix history is negotiating not one but two new seasons to continue a story that hooked more than 100 million people.

The Squid Game premiered on Netflix in September, and within weeks it was confirmed as one of the most successful shows in television history, not just Netflix.

For it is understandable that there has been a popular clamor to extend the series for a second season. And, according to new information, also for a third if things go well.

The creator of the Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has said that he has been in contact with Netflix for precisely this.

Is the plan for today a sofa, blanket and movie with your partner? If the answer is yes and you want to enjoy a good love story, in this list we have selected for you the 12 best Netflix romantic movies to watch in 2020.

“I am in talks with Netflix about the second and third season,” Dong-hyuk said during an interview with Korean broadcaster KBS. And he added: “We will reach an agreement at any time.”

This confirms industry rumors that Netflix was looking to invest in the series for a few more seasons., but that until now had not been officially confirmed by any of the parties involved.

Netflix has a series of tricks that few people know, such as its codes to find content. In this report we have compiled all the secret codes of the platform.

Up to now it has been speculated that The second season of the series will follow Gi-hun, the winner of the games in the first season, and his attempts to stop those behind the games.

For those who do not know, The Squid Game centers on a gang of penniless players who accept an invitation to compete in children’s games on a remote island.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Its attraction is the prize money of 456,000 million won (30 million euros). But they do not know that it is all a high-stakes game that they did not have because it translates into deaths and a lot of pain.

The Squid Game is Netflix’s most popular show in about 90 countries and became the most-watched content in the streaming platform’s history. Without a doubt, an unexpected success for a Korean series that came out without a marketing campaign.