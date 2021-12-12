The Dominican pitcher continues in his fervent passage of another season of great dominance over the Dominican League, which places him a reserved spot among the top starting pitchers over the course of the 2021-22 LIDOM tournament.

With a performance of seven games and 39.67 episodes of action, the Dominican has established an ERA of 1.59, along with the ERA + of 209, WHIP of 0.93, 1.77 of FIP, 53 FIP-, along with the rate of 9.3 SO / 9 IP and just 0.9 BB / 9 IP, keeping opponents hitting .219.

The pitcher has followed his overwhelming step as a Dominican in the league behind his main weapon in the change of speed, or as he is nicknamed “the dead fish”, a launch that has likewise led him to between 2020 and 2021 to have a position as a starter in the majors.

Valdez’s speed change is a work of art, a launch that in 2021 in MLB he used 74.9% of his repertoire. At about 1773 RPM, the Dominican’s gear change takes a near perfect rotation, making the hitters produce contact at a hit angle of 7, keeping most of their contacts against being rolled.

Outside of this, the pitcher from the mound has to fight with three factors against him as a result of the change in speed. 1) the excessive use it is put into; 2) a launch of just 77.9 miles per hour; and 3) the low extension of only 5.5 Ext. of his arm above the level of the plate, three main causes that in the long run make his launch decipherable. First for all the times hitters see him, followed by a very tiny extension to his arm.

In 2020 Valdez used the MLB speed change at 46 PA, resulting in hitters only hitting him at an average of .140, quite the opposite, in 2021 where a full season would have to use his main pitch at 154 PA, resulting in opponents hitting him .313 on average.

And it is obvious, the more times we face each other, the greater the opportunity for me as a hitter to make contact, more when you repeat and repeat the same pitch by more than 70%, accompanied by only 5.5 Ext., Which together with its low speed for the batter ends up being more visible.

What happens in LIDOM? Short tournaments, where quite possibly the pitcher only has to face the same team in two or three games, eliminating a certain gap where the batter has more time to make the proper adjustments against the pitcher.

The two openings in a row by Valdez against Gigantes del Cibao this 2021-22 in LIDOM could well serve as an example, first meeting on November 7 where the pitcher had 7 innings of work, while on the 13th of the same month he only went to the mound for 4 , 67 episodes.

In the same way we could mention a particular case against a player, in this case Abraham Almonte, against whom he has faced in the season like no other after 8 PA against, where the batter has established wOBA of .308, with 2 hits , walk and five strikeouts.

And the conclusion ends up being quite clear, in baseball the pitcher is the one who is called to take over the dominance, but the more times a player faces another, the more will be the advantage of being able to make contact with him.

Valdez’s change of speed is somewhat deadly, but he ends up having a notable disadvantage the more times he faces the same lineup, starting with what he uses, his slow speed and the low extension that he gives to the arm.

That with the clear context of the leagues, the factor of a winter tournament and therefore the reduced schedule of LIDOM, moving to the six-month Major League season, which leaves a clear advantage to the offensive player to discover how to be dominant against a pitcher.

