11/02/2021 at 01:09 CET

betfair

When YouTube started taking its first steps as a global broadcast channel back in 2005, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had already scored more than 50 goals in his professional career. The tall striker was one of the first social phenomena in that network starring in advertisements with Cristiano Ronaldo and posting various challenges through the sports firm Nike showing off his great skills with a soccer ball. It has rained a lot since then, WhatsApp didn’t even exist, Messenger was the fashion network, Facebook was taking its first steps … Ibra has survived all those changes with goals and more goals.

To be more exact, adds 567 goals in 959 official matches Presenting himself as one of the best strikers of all time, despite never having been able to win the Champions League, although he did win the Europa League. In its track record of 31 titles we find all kinds of Leagues from the Spanish or the Italian through the Swedish or the Dutch. With his almost two meters tall, it is easy to spot Ibrahimovic on the field, but do not be fooled by his size because his coordination and his technique are difficult to match.

Many say that the striker’s secret to staying like a rose after so many years as a professional lies in his training as a taekwondo player. Ibra trains this Olympic discipline since he was a child and does not hesitate to intimidate his rivals when the opportunity arises -Last year he almost had it with Lukaku- and also to score impossible goals that his elasticity allows him. He also practices yoga and yuyitsu. Swedish collect Puskas Awards at will and who knows if they will have to change the name of the wound when it retires.

The forward was retired in 2017 after winning the Europa League with Manchester United. He seriously injured his knee and He went on a trip to the Los Angeles Galaxy scoring 53 goals in 58 games. Milan, where he has defended the colors of the two great giants, called him back for a last dance that he is solving wonderfully with 31 goals in 53 games in this last phase. We do not know how much rope will remain for an Ibra who has set himself the goal of reaching the World Cup in Qatar next year. If you dispute it, He would do it at 42 years and a month, beating Roger Milla’s record as the outfield player – not a goalkeeper – who plays in the championship.

Everyone is waiting for what his mouth can say if he breaks that record. For posterity there have been dozens of phrases from an Ibrahimovic who has had the misfortune to live as a contemporary of Cristiano and Messi. “One thing is for sure: a World Cup without me has nothing interesting, there is no reason to expect something from the World Cup.” In the end, we are all a bit of Zlatan.