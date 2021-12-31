12/31/2021 at 12:13 PM CET

Let’s do a little flash-back: In 2013 Honda returned to the toughest motor competition in the world, the Dakar, with the intention of re-dominating the race as it did in the 1980s. After 23 years of absence, the first editions were complicated, but, without despair, the team learned from the failures obtained to end up playing success.

From that new era for Honda, it did not take long for stage victories to come, to also occupy the positions of leaders of the race and, finally, the triumph. In 2020 Ricky Brabec, the first American to win the Dakar, he again noted the name of the wing brand as the winner of the rally. A great triumph firmly pursued during those eight seasons that began at the Dakar in 2013.

“Reaching the top is difficult, but staying still is even more so & rdquor ;, reads a motto in the mouths of all athletes, and with that spirit of improvement, the Monster Energy Honda Team faced the Dakar 2021 marked by the world pandemic of Covid- 19. And the team did it again but this time they improved on the previous year’s results: a double that Honda had not lived for 34 years: victory for Kevin Benavides and second place for Ricky Brabec, a double that Honda had not achieved since 1987, with Cyril Neveu and Edi Orioli on the shores of Pink Lake, in Senegal.

There is no doubt that the team’s intention for this 2022 edition of the Dakar Rally is to achieve a hat-trick of triumphs in the most difficult time of the Dakar, with more rivals than ever, both drivers and brands. To do this, it has a solid team made up of Joan Barreda, Ricky Brabec, José Ignacio Cornejo and Pablo Quintanilla.

After the Dakar 2021, the team has shown very good performance in all the races in which it has participated. Also, the latest rider to join the Monster Energy Honda Team, Pablo Quintanilla, stood out winning the Rallye du Maroc.

Ricky Brabec:

Everything has been great this year: the team looks good, we are working hard and we are all excited to be here for another edition of the Dakar Rally here in Saudi Arabia. It is a great desert, a great country to compete. For me, obviously, the expectations are high: we want to win. The whole team wants to win & mldr; There are a lot of people here who could win. For me, personally, we are trying to get things right and reach the goal in one piece and without mistakes. Obviously, strategy plays an important role, but it is difficult when you do not know what will happen tomorrow. We are fine, the rally starts tomorrow. We are going to close the year great and hoping to start the new year better with a place on the podium.

Joan Barreda:

We are only one day away from the start of the 2022 Dakar Rally. Everything is ready and in order for the start. I’m happy because this year we had a good season, winning in the Andalucía Rally and also in the Baja, so we will try to maintain a good line of work in these first days of the race to be able to have a good rally.

Pablo Quintanilla:

With one day to go to start the Dakar and after completing the verifications and the Shakedown where we tested the bikes, everything is calm. I feel very good and confident about what is coming. We had a good season, where we won in Morocco and then a training pre-season with the whole team in Chile that has given us a lot of motivation, a lot of desire to go out and play this race.

José Ignacio Cornejo:

We passed the verifications and everything is ready to start tomorrow the Dakar Rally 2022. I am happy and looking forward to starting this edition of the race. We had a good 2021, with good training sessions and working hard with the team. Both the bike and the team are very solid and I am happy to be here to start another Dakar. Tomorrow we will have the prologue, which will define the starting positions for the first stage. We are going ahead to face my seventh Dakar.