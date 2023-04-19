The secret that Androids 17 and 18 hid for years has been revealed

The fourth arc of Dragon Ball Z shows us an unprecedented event for the history of Akira Toriyama’s work, time travel. A warrior from the future comes to warn us about the arrival of androids 17 and 18, developed by the Red Patrol.

Dragon Ball Z fans have been speculating for years about the real names of this pair that is identified by simple numbers. However, after decades of uncertainty, the true names of the androids have finally been revealed.

According to Akira Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga, Androids 17 and 18’s real names are Lapis and Lazuli, respectively. These names were mentioned in the original story, but were never used in the anime.

Dr. Gero, also known as Dr. Maki Gero, was responsible for turning the brothers into androids. The reason why these names were never mentioned in the anime remains a mystery.

The reveal of the androids’ real names has been greeted with great enthusiasm by fans of the series, who have waited years to learn the true identity of these characters. Now, finally, it can be said that the mystery has been solved.

However, there are those who wonder why these names were hidden in the anime and if there is any reason behind the decision not to use them. Some fans have suggested that the decision could have been a marketing ploy to keep viewers interested in the series.

What is certain is that the real names of Androids 17 and 18 have been a hot topic in the Dragon Ball community for many years. Now that the true names have been revealed, fans can continue to enjoy the series with a more complete understanding of the characters and their history.