Julio Urías’s season with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been exceptional. He’s well earned his spot in a rotation that might well be considered the best in MLB, and there would be no room for doubt without removing the administrative licenses and the DL.

However, when a winner-takes-all game is played, anything goes. On Wednesday, October 6, the Dodgers will be playing 106 wins and a franchise record in a single game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

There is no tomorrow or after. The defeat would throw away the more than 180 million payroll and all the effort to put together a super-competitive team. That is why manager Dave Roberts will make use of all available resources.

The starter, Max Scherzer, will seek to demonstrate, even more, that he has special fuel in a forged tank for great moments. The thousand-year veteran is a serious NL Cy Young Award nominee and his 15 wins, including seven without a setback with the Dodgers, will attempt to catapult him to his eighth postseason victory in his eighth appearance in the October classics.

Dave Roberts said the #Dodgers are strongly considering Julio Urías as a relief option for tomorrow’s Wild Card Game – Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) October 5, 2021

However Dave reserves a surprise for the middle game. If necessary, he will use his leader in victories, the first Mexican to lead the department in more than a century of history in the majors, the one from Culiacán, Don Julio Urías.

VICTORY. Julio Urías scored his # 20 win of the season. Final: #LosDodgers 8, Brewers 3. pic.twitter.com/3ytj4DFfRN – The Dodgers (@LosDodgers) October 3, 2021

The culichi has 18 postseason appearances, including only three as a starter. And if we want to value their relays, let’s just remember the performance in 2020. Of four exits from the bullpen made since September 30 and throughout the month of October, the victory was won in three and a game saved corresponding to the final against the Tampa Rays.

This night was historic for Julio Urías 🇲🇽⚾️. In addition to giving the #Dodgers a pass to the 2020 World Series, he became the Mexican pitcher with the most wins in #Posteason with 6. 3 IP without allowing hit or base on ball 🔥.pic.twitter.com / uHJJPhzOx9 – Larissa Valenzuela (@ ilarissav19) October 19, 2020

In 13 and a third released in relief he only allowed one touchdown so his work was on the outgoing coming in relief. So Dave has been thinking.

No more waiting Roberts if necessary.