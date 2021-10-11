The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro continue to make headlines, it seems that Google does not keep secrets well and even more data about these terminals have been leaked.

The new Google terminals have a presentation date of October 19, there are not many days left for us to know these devices first-hand. But before they are shown to the world, practically all their data has been leaked..

The leaks about these devices have taken all the magic out of Google’s launch. And, is that, these would be Google’s first high-end terminals since the launch of the Google Pixel 4 and 4 Pro.

To date, Google’s had focused on launching mid-range devices to the market, but it seems that this has ended with the launch of these two new devices. The first data we learned is that they would have their own processor.

Yes, The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro would integrate the Google Tensor as a processor. The Pixel 6 would have a 6.4-inch screen with 90Hz as the refresh rate, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro would integrate a 6.70-inch screen with 120Hz as the refresh rate.

In terms of autonomy, the Google Pixel 6 would have a 4,080 mAh battery and the older brother, Google Pixel 6 Pro, would integrate a battery with 5,003 mAh. The difference in capacity is quite noticeable, at least in numbers.

We will have to wait for the first analyzes if this difference in capacity translates into better autonomy for the pro model of Google devices. The fast charge of the Pixel 6 would stay at 21W and the Pixel 6 Pro would reach 23W.

The truth is that it is not a fast charge that can compete with what companies such as Xiaomi, realme or OnePlus offer. But Google has never been an exponent in this regard. Another detail that has been leaked is that they would have water resistance.

Specifically, both devices would have IP68 certification to protect both dust and water. The screen would be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus to avoid any type of breakage if the device falls..

The last data that has supposedly been revealed are the cameras, the Google Pixel 6 would have the following configuration: 50 megapixel main sensor, ultra wide-angle secondary sensor.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro would feature the same 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto. These terminals aim to compete high in photography.

There are not many details left about these devices, in fact, most of the specifications have been leaked. The only interesting thing will be to see how the Google Tensor processor that will be the brain of these devices performs.