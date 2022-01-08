It was in 2019, when HBO bet on the talent of stars like Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer and of course, the fashionable actress after the premiere of “Spiderman: No way home”, Zendaya.

And it is that the 25-year-old star has become the favorite of viewers for her talent and beauty throughout her time on the big screen.

The actress has come to change stereotypes on and off the big screen, which has placed her as the new Hollywood star at such a young age.

And more, since she and Tom Holland decided to confirm their relationship after giving life to “Peter Parker” and “MJ”, so that thousands of fans of the Marvel Universe are watching their every move.

It is worth mentioning that the actress has positioned herself as a true fashionista, as she leaves more than one with their mouths open in each of her appearances in great galas.

And it is that her beauty and talent have placed her as one of the top stars on the big screen and in Hollywood, as her versatility in the world of acting has conquered thousands of followers.

What is a fact is that the star is about to premiere one of the most anticipated productions of all, and it is “Euphoria”, one of the most successful HBO productions on the platform.

And it is that throughout eight episodes, the actors completely changed the way of seeing them act and where they showed a true change and maturity in their acting form.

However, fans have had to wait just over two years for the return of “Rue” and “Jules”, with different adventures and new problems within their adolescence.

But the one who has dazzled everyone on the production’s red carpet was its protagonist, Zendaya, who was seen in a beautiful black and white pleated dress but very few imagine what is behind it.

Zendaya’s dress

The 25-year-old actress surprised everyone with a black and white striped Valentino jumpsuit, which was part of her spring / summer 1992 collection.

And it is that the star opted for a true vintage style that came to light four years before Zendaya was born, and was worn by nothing more and nothing less than Linda Evangelista, one of the best models of the 90s. .

What is a fact is that thousands of fans have applauded how the actress wore with true elegance and wearing one of Valentino Garavan’s oldest garments.

the actress has been seen as a true fashionista. Photo: .

And it is that the model Linda Evangelista was overshadowed by the 25-year-old star, as she has dazzled those present with her bearing and beauty thanks to her stylist Law Roach.

