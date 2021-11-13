Updated on Saturday, November 13, 2021 – 02:00

Experts point out that low wages, job insecurity and difficulties in accessing a mortgage make it difficult for young Spaniards to access a home they own.

Young people are one of the most active population groups in the real estate market, however, they are also the ones who have the most difficult access to a home because the price of rents is high in many cities and because the barriers to buy they seem higher and higher.

Behind this situation there are several reasons. The main one, in the opinion of Elena Ruiz Cebrin, president of the Youth Council of SpainIt is the economic and labor “precariousness” of the youngest, “who now earn less than 20 years ago.” His speech opened yesterday the forum Young people and housing: Is property possible? organized by the Notariado Foundation in which the market situation for those under 35 years of age was analyzed.

The meeting aims to analyze the causes and possible solutions to several of the questions that now arise in the market: Is home ownership possible for young people? How? When? And above all, why is it so complicated in Spain?

“There is a shift towards rent due to a cultural issue, but also because it is almost impossible to be able to enter a mortgage because that would mean an average of three, four or five years of full salary. It is almost impossible for us to save to give that entrance and that makes us switch to rent, “added Ruiz Cebrin.

“Legislative overproduction”

The business vision came from the hand of Juan Antonio Gmez-Pintado, President of the Association of Promoters and Builders of Spain (APCE), who emphasized the role of governments and public policies and criticized the lack of a residential strategy for decades. “There must be a housing policy on the part of the State and it is necessary to start from the base of the development of public housing, not even in public-private collaboration. The private sector cannot be pursued to develop public housing. There are obligations that are not subrogable “he said during his intervention in the meeting.

In his opinion, “legislative overproduction” What exists in Spain in this sector is the main reason for the rise in prices and, on the contrary, it detects an important lack when it comes to establishing initiatives that help those under 35 years of age to get a mortgage loan. “In other countries, governments have understood that it is a priority to provide housing solutions to young people to access housing,” he said, giving as examples the cases of France, with its zero credits, the help to buy from the United Kingdom or the recent measures announced in Italia. “But in Spain we have legislation that makes it very difficult to develop these solutions, in addition to the lack of will to implement them,” he said.

In this line was also located Juan Carlos del Rieu, Director of Strategy and Sustainability of the Spanish Banking Association (AEB), which stressed the importance of helping young people to access mortgage credit. Something that happens, in his opinion, by establishesr “active employment policies” to increase the employability of this group and to promote “programs such as the British Help to Buy” to mobilize “a dammed demand of 750,000 people that they have the conditions to pay a mortgage but they cannot do it because they cannot access it “.

Reasons

The experts agreed that there is beginning to be a cultural change in the conception of rent as a housing alternative, in the way that has been happening in Europe for years. However, they also consider that the property is so ingrained in our country that it will remain in the coming decades. “The problem is not whether the property remains in force, but at what age it is reached,” said Juan Carlos del Rieu.

The AEB representative highlighted the lag that the statistics already show. “Before we see young owners between 25 and 35 years old and now we see that this segment has shifted between 35 and 45, which is where the main demand for habitual housing is concentrated,” he pointed out.

And all this, they agreed again, has implications beyond the residential market, insofar as it influences the productive structure of the economy, the way in which we relate, our consumption habits, the birth rates or emancipation, in other aspects.

Economic and labor precariousness

Behind this situation there are several reasons. The main one, according to Elena Ruiz Cebrin, is the economic and labor “precariousness” of the youngest, “who charge less now than 20 years ago.”

“We are going towards a more precarious world,” he summarized Sergio Nasarre, Professor of Civil Law and Director of the Unesco Chair for Housing, Rovira i Virgili University. “Capitalism has reinvented itself in the form of a collaborative economy, which makes access to certain services cheaper, but I think that is not the way,” he said before proposing alternative forms of ownership that would help make it possible for young people to own property. a home of your own.

Among them, list “Catalan intermediate holdings”, that are based on a partial ownership of the property. “You are the owner regardless of the percentage you have,” Nasarre has summarized; wave “temporary property” limited to a long period of years.

