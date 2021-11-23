ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Although in Spain contests are used much less than in Europe (4,000 in 2020 compared to 32,000 in France), this year has been the country in which they have grown the most (24%)

The autonomous are one of the business groups that have suffered the most from the crisis derived from the covid, which has caused that 1,446 have had to enter bankruptcy so far this year, 263% more of those who used this instrument in 2020.

The figure is much higher than the total of freelancers who declared themselves insolvent in 2020 (398) and also quadruples the number of freelancers who entered bankruptcy in the year before the pandemic, 326, according to data collected by the Registry of Forensic Economists (REFOR, attached to the General Council of Economists) in its ‘Bankruptcy Atlas’ published this Tuesday.

This supposes a 263% year-on-year increase in the freelance contests, much higher than the 8% increase that has occurred in competitions for individuals or consumers (2,775 so far this year, compared to 2,555 in 2020) or the 1.2% increase in company competitions (3,169 in the first ten months of the year).

For 2022, the Registry foresees that there will be “a greater increase in competitions for natural and autonomous persons, many of them or the vast majority for second opportunity“.

The number of contests that have been presented in our country is still low compared to the rest of European countries. In 2020 -the last year for which there is complete data-, they were presented in Spain 4,097 contests, in front of 32,000 from France, the 17,000 in Germany, the 12,000 in the United Kingdom, the 7,000 in Italy or the almost 7,000 in Portugal.

The country with the highest increase in insolvencies in the world

However, despite the fact that Spain continues to lag behind in the use of this resource by companies, in 2021 it is the country in which the greater increase in the number of bad debts, growing up 24%.

They are followed by the Czech Republic (+ 14%), Romania (+ 11%), South Africa (+ 10%), Hong Kong (+ 7%) and Turkey (+ 6%). In the rest of the countries analyzed, the number of bad debts has decreased in 2021 compared to 2020.

For 2022, the Registry expects Spain to among the ten countries Worldwide with the highest increase in bad debts, with 26%.

However, next year there will be six countries with a higher increase than Spain in insolvencies: Italy (+ 34%), United Kingdom (+ 33%), Australia (+ 33%), Finland (+ 29%), Singapore (+ 28%) and the Netherlands (26%).

