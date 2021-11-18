11/18/2021 at 10:02 CET

The Senate yesterday gave the green light for animals to stop being considered real property or things, to recognize their nature as living beings endowed with sensitivity, that is, as “sentient beings & rdquor;. The plenary session of the Upper House approved – with 153 votes in favor, 3 against and 98 abstentions – a proposal for a Law of the PSOE and United We Can that provides for the modification of the Civil Code, the Mortgage Law and the Civil Procedure Law on the regime legal of the animals so that they stop being objects.

This initiative, which went ahead with the support of all political parties except Vox, which has voted against, and the PP, which abstained, will continue to be processed in the Congress of Deputies for its final ratification and subsequent entry into force.

With your final approval, the new rule will respond to situations such as divorces and separations of couples who, after their breakup, want to continue sharing their life with their pet, so that, from now on, it will guarantee the protection of the animal against the suffering of taking it away from its home and shared life until then, if there is no agreement between the couple.

In this regard, Socialist Senator Victoria de Pablo stressed that the text will also include how the times and burdens of pets are shared in family breakdownsWhether they are marriages or common-law couples, and if the parties do not agree, the judge will decide.

De Pablo stressed that approximately 30,000 of the 100,000 couples that divorce each year in Spain have a pet, so “it was urgent to define the relationship of animals with humans in the family environment and in moments of rupture & rdquor ;.

The PP speaks of a legal error “aberrant & rdquor;

The PP speaks of a legal error “aberrant & rdquor;The socialist senator Elena Diego assured that this initiative of the legal regime of animals supposes “a necessary change and demanded by Spanish society. Animals cannot be considered things in our legal system, but rather what they are: living beings with sensitivity& rdquor ;.

What’s more, “Painful situations such as that, on the occasion of a traffic accident, the animals have the same consideration as a suitcase and there is no obligation to attend to them will be avoided. In addition, we will avoid that they can be seized & rdquor;, said Diego.

In defending the amendments of the Popular Group, Senator María Teresa Martín Pozo criticized that animals are considered “sentient beings & rdquor ;, well, she said, that term makes them “object of rights & rdquor; and even places them in a position equal to or superior to people.

In this sense, he warned that the proposed regulations could give rise to such paradoxical situations as that, in the event of divorce or separation, the visitation or alimony of the minors “would be suspended & rdquor; as there is no agreement of the parents regarding the future of a dog, a cat “or of the goldfish & rdquor ;.

The also senator of the PP Fernando de Rosa indicated that the text of the Bill suffers from an “aberrant & rdquor; legal error. He explained that he intends to modify the Civil Code by introducing a concept of “Public Law & rdquor ;: establish measures to withdraw custody of the animal in case of gender violence.

Vox believes the law can destroy jobs

Vox believes the law can destroy jobsFrom the ranks of Vox, Senator Jacobo González-Robatto pointed out that it is a law that “makes water & rdquor; and it has affected that it is also about a document that can destroy employment; for example, in the case of the sector of the sale of animals in pet stores.

For her part, Laura Castel, from Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), supported the initiative that animals cannot be simple things and appealed to the will of humans to avoid their suffering.

In this sense, Castel stressed that, although bullfighting is not the subject of this regulation, it does hope that the preliminary draft of the law on the protection and rights of animals will change its exclusion.

In parallel to this standard and in order to comply with the commitment acquired after the ratification of the European Convention on the Protection of Companion Animals, the Government has launched a responsible ownership campaign and has drawn up a guide on animal welfare conditions for the road transport of dogs and cats in Spain.

Action plan for keeping pets: https://www.mapa.gob.es/es/ganaderia/temas/produccion-y-mercados-ganaderos/patrac_planactuación_09042018_tcm30-446711.pdf

Main photo: pixabay