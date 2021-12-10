12/10/2021 at 2:16 PM CET

The Plenary of the Senate has rejected this Friday the 45 vetoes to the sections of the 2022 budgets registered by PP and JxCAT, with which the accounts continue their processing with the debate of amendments.

The vetoes to the sections, which are voted on separately, have been rejected after obtaining between 132 and 233 votes against and between 13 and 111 votes in favor. insufficient to achieve the return of the accounts.

Once this obstacle is overcome, the budgets go to the Budget Commissions, where over the next week the almost 4,000 amendments registered by the different groups will be debated and voted on.

Among them are those of ERC, registered by surprise – in principle, all the budgetary modifications agreed with the Government were included in Congress – to show that their support for the accounts is not guaranteed, since it depends on achieving a agreement regarding the audiovisual law.

On the other hand, they have not registered PNV or EH Bildu amendments, which closed their agreements in Congress, which would fit with the intention of finalizing the budget processing in the Senate without incorporating modifications.

PP has registered more than 2,000 budget amendments, including one for lower VAT from general type hairdressers (21%) to reduced (10%), a proposal in which it coincides with several parties of the Confederal Left.

They have also tabled amendments JxCAT, Ciudadanos, CC, UPN, Teruel Existe, PRC, Geroa Bai, Més per Mallorca, Gomera Socialist Group, Adelante Andalucía, Compromís y Más Madrid.

After the Commission process, the budgets will be debated in plenary session on December 21 and 22, where they could be definitely approved if no amendments are incorporated. In the event that modifications are included, the accounts will have to return to Congress in the week of December 27.