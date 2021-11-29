11/29/2021

On at 15:27 CET

RO

The Provincial Court of Ourense has annulled the sentence that acquitted the Zaragoza footballer of sexual assault Álvaro López Ratón and orders the judge to issue a resolution on some events that occurred in O Carballiño on the night of San Xoán in 2018.

The audience thus considers an appeal presented by the prosecution, while the prosecution had not appealed the sentence, signed in February of this year. “We proceed to annul the sentence handed down, returning the files to the court of instance to proceed to issue a new sentence in which it proceeds to the evaluation of the omitted evidence “, reads the court decision.

The attorney for the alleged victim, José Manuel García Sobrado, had argued that the judge incurred & rdquor; procedural violations & rdquor; among which it indicated the “incorporation into the account of proven facts of summary proceedings not subjected to contradiction in the trial & rdquor; and “account of the facts and basis of the ruling that irrationally deviates from the result of the evidence practiced in court & rdquor ;,” impairment of the right to effective judicial protection, motivation and an impartial judge & rdquor ;.

Another reason for challenge was due to “error in the assessment of the evidence & rdquor; and indicates with respect to the proven facts that “lack of specificity of the facts (or lack of detailed description of the facts) in the judgment & rdquor ;. For the hearing, “The examination of the victim’s statement as evidence of the charge shows insufficient motivation, insofar as the trial court does not proceed to assess the evidence for the prosecution consisting of the testimony of the reference witnesses and the expert witness practiced “.