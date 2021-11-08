Luis Miguel Does the El Sol serial error unleash comments? | Instagram

Luis Miguel premiered the last and third season of his bioseries in Netflix On October 28, however, for his fans a mistake would be almost unforgivable in the series of the Sun of Mexico.

The singer, Luis Miguel premiered the latest installment of his bioseries on Netflix and the good and bad comments were not lacking for fiction.

Although Luis Miguel: The Series, generated great expectations, as well as some criticism when anticipating some of the scenes, users did not take long to react to an error that they detected in the plot, which was not long in commenting on social networks.

It was a scene in a chapter titled “How is it possible that by my side“, in which an aerial shot of an urban landscape of Mexico City, which connects Luis Miguel’s adult stage in 2017 and a scene from his youth in 1994, viewers captured the precise moment in which a cartel is observed in which the message “Stay home” is read.

Luis Miguel Does the El Sol serial error generate outrage? Photo: Capture Netflix

Which would undoubtedly refer to the recent prevention campaigns that emerged in early 2020 with the reason for the infections.

The famous phrase promoted by the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, in order to raise awareness and prevent the increase in cases of the dreaded virus

An indication that the chapter of the last season about Gallego Basteri, was recorded even during the increase in cases due to the condition, a detail that was not corrected in the edition, however, it would not be ignored by the attentive users of the social networks, who on Twitter commented on the matter.

After the strong controversy generated by the fiction in which LuisMi would portray his life story, it was a few days ago that the “discographic producer“He shared a message on the aforementioned platform.

The Netflix series is fiction, it is not 100% true. It is based on real events, it would be the message that the 51-year-old artist wrote through the application.

However, the controversy increased even more when the episode was addressed in which Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, agrees to delve into the subject of his father, “Luis Rey”, without touching on a topic: “Aracely is not spoken”, would supposedly sentence the “Puerto Rican“, who did portray the relationship with Mariah Carey.

After this minimal mention that would refer to Aracely Arámbula herself, the “ex of Luis Miguel“, he reacted to the various comments about his absence in the story that reflects the life and career of the interpreter of” La Bikina “.

It is made clear that the ‘rights of personality’ and the ‘right to one’s own image’, with all that this implies, must be enforced, it is appreciated in the first lines of the publication, which many would consider “unnecessary” On your part.

The season of “Micky“On the part of” Gato Grande Productions “together with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios Inc., it arrived with eight episodes starring Diego Boneta, apparently the possibility of a spin-off that focuses on the parents of the” Mexican star “.