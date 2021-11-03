Aracely Arámbula talks about Luis Miguel: The Series and his decision | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula would have broken the silence after the premiere of Luis Miguel: The SeriesAfter the episodes of the last and third installments of this season arrived, what was your reaction?

The “Mexican actress“Aracely Arámbula, finally broke the silence and in the end ended up addressing the subject of the series by Luis Miguel, her former partner and father of her children.

Amid the absence of “The Chule“in the life of”Sun of Mexico“The same that Netflix brought to the screen, recently, the” Chihuahuan “made clear her position on the supposed” fiction “, as well as the decision not to appear in it.

It is made clear that the ‘rights of personality’ and the ‘right to one’s own image’, with all that this implies, must be enforced.

Aracely Arámbula talks about Luis Miguel: The Series and his decision. Capture Instagram

It is read in the first lines of the text that the famous of 46 years, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who would have a love affair with the “star of Mexico” for almost four years.

No matter who you are or what you want, one person decided to defend them and set an absolutely transcendent precedent in the content generation industry, he continued.

The television actress who acted in novels like “Dreamers“,” The Ways of Love “,” Wild Heart “,” Hug me very strong “among others” refers in an extract, it was “my own decision”.

It does not matter how they are shown or justified by making people believe that it was their own decision and out of respect; what is valuable is the result and the example for the union, he concluded in his message.

It was in this way that the mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, left no room for doubt about who would have made the final decision in the series.

The plot, released in 2018, unleashed a strong controversy until the premiere of its third and last installment until the end, both for those involved and for the way they approach the fact that the protagonist of “The Doña“and” La Patrona “will not appear in any of the chapters.

The story that united Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel at some point between 2005 and 2009 would remain as an erased chapter in his life, as well as the two children that emerged as a result of this relationship.

In the midst of the episodes that revealed the brightest and darkest stage in the supposed life of the “Puerto Rican”, “based on real events,” the host of “MasterChef Latino“He only got a brief reference.