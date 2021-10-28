Luis Miguel: The Series, third season arrives today on Netflix | Instagram

Luis Miguel will make his arrival on Netflix this Thursday, October 28, ending the months of waiting for fans of “Sun of Mexico“, this after the final controversial episodes of the second season.

The “singer“Luis Miguel has remained in the eye of the hurricane since he agreed to tell his life through a bioseries authorized on Netflix, with the performances of Diego Boneta, who has embodied it during the 2nd and 3rd seasons.

Through the official account of Luis Miguel: The Series, on Twitter and other platforms the release date was confirmed through a publication:

The end of a story written with songs is approaching, Luis Miguel, the series, final season, available on October 28, “the description reads.

What time will Luis Miguel: The Series premiere?

The third and final season of the bioseries that portrays the life of Luis MiguelIt will arrive at 7:00 p.m., Mexico time, unlike the previous ones, broadcast every Sunday, now the premiere will be on Thursday as well as the transmission of the eight chapters that will make up this last season, they say.

As for the cast, as the same account shared a few months ago, some faces in fiction will continue to appear and new actors will be added, Jade ewen, will be one of the key figures in this story by playing one of the most important people in the life of “LuisMi“.

The British actress, who will play the “New York” singer, Jade Ewen, belonged to the group “Sugarbabes” and represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009.

Diego Boneta- Luis Miguel

Oscar Jaenada – Luisito Rey

Pablo Cruz Guerrero – Patricio Robles

Macarena Achaga- Michelle Salas.

Juan Ifnacio Cane- José Pérez.

Juan Pablo Zurita- Alex Gallego.

Teresa Ruiz- Azucena.

Jade Ewen- Mariah Carey.

Plutarco Haza- Humberto.

Mauricio Adab- Sergio Basteri Adult.

Sebastián Zurita- Alex Basteri Adult.

Alejandra Ambrossi- Karla

Miguel Rodarte- Daniel

Carlos Ponce- Miguel Alemán Magnani

Antonio Mauri- Julian.

What will fiction tell?

The episodes that will arrive this Thursday afternoon will span two timelines as shown in the previous season.

In the first, it will be at the end of 1995, when LuisMi he sang for Frank Sinatra and met Mariah Carey, the interpreter of songs like “All I Want For Christmas”, “Without You”, among many others, with whom Gallego Basteri had a torrid relationship between 1998 and 2001.

The parallel story will capture the financial and legal problems of the 51-year-old artist, which includes his artistic slump after firing Alejandro Asensi.

Similarly, the issue of the controversial episodes that will portray Micky’s firstborn and her daughter, Michelle Salas, will be taken up again in the new chapters where their relationship will take a turn in this last season.