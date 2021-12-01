Chucky: The series, has been confirmed for a second season | Instagram

A couple of days ago it became known through the networks that the successful Serie Chucky has been renewed for a second season and it will arrive during the next year, to which many people are excited about it.

Recently, it has been confirmed on social networks that the Chucky series will have a second season, which will arrive sometime in 2022.

After several speculations, the production of ‘Chucky’, the new series of the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise for SYFY / USA Network, announced that they have received authorization to make a second season, which will be released at some point of the next year.

It should be noted that the news was reported through the program’s social networks and, as expected, it did not take long to go viral, which caused the fury of the fans.

It may interest you: “Chucky: The series” finally arrives on the Star + platform

And it is that since the premiere of the first part, they are more than eager to know the new adventures that Jake Wheeler and his group of friends have in store, as well as the future crimes of the diabolical doll.

It is worth mentioning that weeks ago a rumor had begun to circulate that ensured the renewal of the series, which was confirmed inadvertently by one of the protagonists of the series.

Likewise, it is important to note that the first season will broadcast its final episode on November 30 and will last 90 minutes.

On the other hand, according to information circulating on the Internet, the first season of the series is being a resounding success, since it has reached 9.5 million viewers in the United States.

Faced with this situation, Don Mancini, creator of the Child’s Play franchise, said he was extremely happy with the reception that this project has had.

We are thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky… To the fans, Chucky sends his still undying thanks and message: ‘This isn’t over, far from it. They better watch their backs in 2022, ”the filmmaker told Variety magazine.

It is worth mentioning that the first season of Chucky will have eight episodes, which are broadcast exclusively in the United States on the SYFY channel.

While in Latin America, the new series is available on the Star + platform in the original English language and with Spanish subtitles.