After its launch on November 19 on Amazon Prime Video, ‘The Wheel of Time’ was placed at the top of the ranking of views of its platform, becoming the most watched original series in Amazon history so far, surpassing ‘Hunters’ and positioning itself as one of the 5 most successful series in its entire catalog. It is true that the streaming platform had already demonstrated the confidence it had in it by renewing it for a second season even before its premiere, a season that, however, seems to be affected precisely due to the good reception that this epic fantasy has had. among the public.

It seems that Amazon thinks that the fan base of ‘The Wheel of Time’ must be very similar, if not the same, than that of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, her great project of 2022, and she does not want to compete with herself. This new approach to JRR Tolkien’s books will be released on September 2, although it does not have a definitive title, and according to Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, it will determine the arrival of the second season of the series starring Rosamund Pike. : “We are going to think a lot about how we launched these series. In our minds they are very different series, but we are aware of who the fans of the genre are, and we are excited about the collection of content we have for them, these two, along with ‘The Expanse’ and ‘The Boys’,’ Carnival Row ‘that also returns, we have a fantastic series with the creators of’ Westworld ‘, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, called’ The Peripheral ‘… We are very excited about the future. “It is understandable that the platform does not want to overshadow their own premieres with others, after all they have enough to dispute the public with HBO, Netflix and other streaming platforms as well as to divide their own audience.

Return to middle earth

In addition to the premiere date of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ series, we know from her that the first season cost 450 million dollars, that JA Bayona is directing several episodes and that it will have “Multicultural Hobbits” and heroines.

On the plot, and instead of being based on the stories of Frodo or Bilbo, we will move to the last days of Númenor, as in ‘The Silmarillion’, to explore the first rise of Sauron and the legendary Second Age of Middle Earth. The series stars a huge cast led by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.