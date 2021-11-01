“Chucky: The Series” finally arrives on the Star + platform | Instagram

The Serie The devil doll “Chucky” has finally arrived on the famous Star + platform and best of all, it was just right to celebrate Halloween, so you can now enjoy the first chapter of this acclaimed series.

On this occasion the iconic diabolical doll will seek to make his own in an American town and we will tell you next what it will be about.

There is no doubt that fans of the horror genre eagerly await the series of one of the most famous characters of this genre in recent times, “Chucky”, which arrived on the platform of Star + in this month of October for the celebration of Halloween.

This is the story was created by George Donald “Don” Mancini, who seeks to rebirth this character who shone on the big screen with all his films.

As you may remember, the character was born in 1988, with the movie “Chucky the devil doll”, directed by Tom Holland and produced by David Kirschnerv.

Thanks to the incredible success of the franchise, the story continued with “The Bride of Chucky”, which was released 10 years later in 1998, in 2004 it continued with “The Son of Chucky”, 2013 “The Curse of Chucky” and finally “Cult of Chucky”, in 2017.

The story of this new series focuses on a town in New Jersey, United States, which is involved in great chaos.

It all begins at a garage sale, where a “Chucky” figure is for sale and the young “Jake Wheeler” decides to buy the doll that is possessed by the soul of Charles Lee Ray.

After people start being stabbed and the dirty secrets and hypocrisies of the city come to light.

It is worth mentioning that the cast of the series is made up of Brad Dourif who voices “Chucky”, Zackary Arthur plays the young protagonist “Jake Wheeler”, the cousin “Junior Wheeler”, by Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, as “Lexy Cross, “Björgvin Arnarson, as” Devon Evans, “Fiona Dourif, as” Nica Pierce, “and Alex Vincent, as” Andy Barclay. “

The diabolical doll series “Chucky” premiered on October 27 on the Star + platform, which has eight chapters that will present one a week, every Wednesday.

On the other hand, one of the releases that also generated great emotion recently was the twelfth film in the Halloween saga, ideal for those moviegoers who are passionate about horror movies.

And it is that the terrifying and relentless Michael Myers returns to the big screen with his 12th film, entitled “Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet”, one of the most anticipated movie premieres by many who have followed this story since the seventies .