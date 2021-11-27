Remove the cardboard and place them on the refrigerator door in the corresponding supports. This is how we all keep our eggs when we arrive from the supermarket, a very simple gesture in which we are unknowingly making two serious mistakes.

Although in stores and supermarkets we find them at room temperature, all experts in food safety They recommend that once we get home we keep the eggs in the fridge.

But that’s not all, the way we store them and the place in the fridge where we do it are of the utmost importance, and this is where most of us make mistakes.

The place where we leave the eggs in the refrigerator may seem irrelevant, however, it is not, placing them in the right place can affect their flavor and the maximum time for their consumption, which can even take up to five weeks if we do it correctly.

It does not matter the type of egg or its color: brown, white, free-range or even the eggs of their own hens, there is only one ideal place to store the eggs in the fridge, and I tell you that it is not the door as we all do. .

All refrigerators include the typical egg holder that coincidentally fits perfectly on the door shelves, a detail on the part of the manufacturers that makes us deceived our whole lives.

The refrigerator door is actually the hottest part of the refrigerator. and it is also the one that is subject to the greatest changes in temperature throughout the day.

Considering that the ideal temperature to keep an egg fresh is below 5 degrees, storing the eggs in the door does not seem like a good idea.

Every time we open or close the refrigerator door, the eggs will receive a blast of hot air that causes a rise in temperature, favoring the proliferation of bacteria.

The ideal place to put the eggs is the middle or lower shelves of the refrigeratorIf it is in the back, the better, since they are the areas where the temperature is more stable.

Another serious mistake that we all make when storing eggs in the refrigerator is getting rid of the cardboard that protects them. Ideally, always store them in their original packaging.

Egg is a nutrient-dense food, but the way you prepare it can affect its nutritional profile. This is the healthiest way to cook eggs.

Although you should not throw it away because it has many amazing benefits and uses, the shell is very porous so keeping the eggs in their original cardboard box prevents them from absorbing other smells from the fridge, in addition to the loss of carbon dioxide and moisture

But not only that, the boxes make the eggs maintain the correct position with the yolk away from the air pocket that is created in the upper part of the shell, which helps them stay in perfect consumption condition for longer. , and protect them against accidental breakage.