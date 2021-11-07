11/07/2021

On at 23:53 CET

Teresa Dominguez

It is 3.31 am on November 7, 2019. “Mommy, I’m already at the boy’s house.” 3.32 hours, Marta Calvo sends from his mobile phone to his mother’s, via WhatsApp, the location where you are. At 5.55, it’s your last data connection, and at 12:03, your phone is forever silenced. That geolocation, which the 25-year-old girl sent to her mother thanks to her insistence as a security measure when meeting someone outside her home would end up being the main tool to accuse her. his alleged murderer, Jorge Ignacio PJ, who turns 38 on Monday.

Two years of research of specialists from the Civil Guard in Homicides of the Valencia Command and the Central Operational Unit (UCO) have made it possible to gather dozens of volumes in the Examining Court 20 of Valencia that contain evidence, evidence and dozens of statements to support a well-founded accusation against Jorge Ignacio PJ for up to 37 crimes, most of them very serious: three completed murders, eight attempted, eleven sexual assaults…

It is a good job, but none of the investigators are satisfied: two years later, and when there are only a few months left for the jury trial, they have not been able to fulfill their promise to return the body to Marta’s mother.

The accused remained 21 days on the run. Three weeks in which he prepared in detail, probably with advice, what he was going to tell. It was delivered at dawn on December 4 at the Carcaixent barracks, the only one open at night in the entire area. He said he had spent those 21 days living badly among abandoned houses and the mountains, without help from anyone. its first lie. His clothes were not only clean and wrinkle-free, but his appearance was healthy and even hygienically impeccable. Except for a few muddy spots on the shoes and the bottom of the leg loops.

His second lie: he claimed that the girl had died “accidentally” after a night of cocaine, alcohol and sex, who had been frightened by her background as a drug trafficker and had dismembered her.

One lie after another

He gave the location of the containers in Alzira and Silla where claimed to have thrown the bags with the remains, but he made a mistake: part of that story was impossible because the garbage from the capital of La Ribera ends up in a treatment plant, Guadassuar, so cutting-edge and technologized that it made it impossible for remains the size of you described.

Even so, the Civil Guard followed that statement by searching for the body in the other landfill implicated in its version, Dos Aguas, where the bags deposited in Silla would have arrived. They removed to the millimeter 16,800 metric tons of waste during eight long months. No sign of the body. Is that why Jorge Ignacio PJ was so calm in jail, while the agents raked the garbage cold or hot, rainy or windy, on holidays or business days? The answer is obvious.

As it is, the million dollar question. Where is Martha? What had he really done with the corpse? Why wasn’t he helping to locate it? Just for the sake of bringing more pain to your family?

That answer is also pretty obvious. Without a corpse, he was going to cling like a castaway to his quasi-childish version that the death had been accidental and that he had simply disposed of the body. He planned to circumvent the sentence that corresponds to what the investigators, the prosecutor and all the accusations are convinced that happened: he caused his death voluntarily by administering cocaine in rock and in large quantities in the genitals without his consent after having defeated his will with some other narcotic substance.

The initial advantage he thought he had — no body, no autopsy — vanished when the investigation not only allowed it to be related to two other deaths, those of Lady Marcela Vargas and Arliene Ramos, but, in addition, eight women overcame the stigma of prostitution and took the step to report to the Civil Guard that they had been done exactly the same, that they were at the gates of death and that only chance had helped them to come out alive from their sexual dates with Jorge Ignacio PJ

At that point, it became necessary to revise to the millimeter those seven days that followed Marta’s death and that ended when Jorge Ignacio left l’Ollería and Manuel. To do this, they have analyzed, among other things, the nine mobile phone lines that the defendant kept active at that time.

Thanks to this study of the traffic of calls and data and of the connections to the repeaters, they have found holes in their statement that, although they have not yet made it possible to locate the body of the young woman from Estivella, they do keep open lines that can lead not only to recover Marta’s corpse, but also find out who helped you those days.

The first of these holes is his permanence, for almost three hours, in the Senyera environment, something that he deliberately concealed in the only statement he has given so far, that of the day it was delivered. That information allowed, for example, the search in the illegal landfill located in Castellón, a couple of kilometers, actually, from the house where he allegedly killed her.

Who sheltered him in Castelló?

It is not the only new information. From that intense analysis, more data have emerged, such as that, at least the night of November 11 to 12, but also the night before and the next, he spent them at some point in the municipality of Castellón and not at his home in Manuel, as stated. believed. And there is more: between Monday, 11, and Wednesday, 13, when it disappears from the map until its delivery, it stars in a frenzied coming and going not only because of the area where he was moving at that time – he visits Xàtiva several times and other points between the capital of La Costera and the two municipalities where he had a rented house, Manuel and l’Ollería – but, and on all through Valencia, where he even goes up to two times in a day and then returns to his hiding place in the Ribera. Who did he visit so often?

In those days, one of his highest priorities is to get rid of the Volkswagen Passat on board which he had brought Marta from Valencia to Manuel in the early morning of November 7. That is one of the reasons for the trips to the capital of La Costera, where the agency he used for his dealings with cars is located, and to Valencia or to Puig, but at the moment there is no explanation for his lightning visits to Mislata, Paterna or Quart de Poblet, for example.

Finally, that November 13, Wednesday, once he has gotten rid of the Passat and has organized his escape after having made sure that it was not going to be easy without his help locating the body of his latest victim, he went to Valencia. He did it by train from Pobla Llarga. In the city, the investigation of the Civil Guard is stopped short from the analysis of their telephones because, as soon as they arrived, they got rid of all the terminals by throwing them into containers in the city center. Of all, less than one.