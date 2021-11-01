11/01/2021

On at 13:17 CET

Lluís Mascaró | Albert Masnou

In the exclusive interview with SPORT, Leo Messi He addresses key issues in his career such as titles with Argentina, the Ballon d’Or and takes stock of what his sports career has been and what he awaits until his retirement.

In December 2022 there is a World Cup. That waits?

I am very excited to do great things. We come from winning the Copa América after having searched for it for so long, from being so close for so long without being able to consecrate with the national team. After this, the illusion is great for what is to come. We are good today for today. We still need to be one of the great candidates. We are not because there are better teams. We are on the right track, the dynamics are good and the atmosphere is good. Winning helps a lot and this will make us grow even more.

In Qatar 2022 he will be 35 years old. What do you expect after this tournament? Withdrawal?

No, not really. Not really. After what happened to me, I live day by day, year by year. I don’t know what to happen in the World Cup or after the World Cup. I don’t think about it. Whatever has to happen at that moment will happen.

Do you think you can win your seventh Ballon d’Or? Who is the favorite?

If I’m honest, I don’t think so. My biggest prize was what I was able to achieve with the national team. After having fought and fought so much for that achievement, it was the best for all it cost. If the golden ball arrives it would be extraordinary for what it would mean winning one more. The seventh would be crazy. If not, nothing happens. I have already achieved one of my great goals. I am very happy for what happened and now that whatever has to happen happens.

We begin to see an atypical image in you: crying for leaving Barça, for winning the Copa América, for celebrating the & mldr; title with the Argentine fans. Have we perhaps seen a more sensitive Messi at this point in his career?

Hahaha. Both being able to win with the national team and living it with the people of Argentina were very significant things, since it was the first time that there was an audience after the cup. He had thought about it many times to stand in front of them to show a trophy. I had done it a lot with Barcelona but I couldn’t do it with my country. Then I was leaving my house after 20 years and it is never easy. It was a very big change for me. Then I am bigger and therefore more sensitive as well.

How would you like to go down in history?

I do not know. The only thing I always tried is to handle myself with respect and humility, to fight for my dreams and goals. I had to fall many times and not be able to fulfill it. I always decided to get up and try again. It happened to me many times with Barcelona and more with Argentina, with many painful defeats. The message to my children and young boys who look at me or follow me to fight for their dreams, fight and show that anything is possible.

Is there a record that makes you especially excited?

No. I am grateful for all the records I have with Barcelona, ​​where I have many that are going to be difficult to overcome and I hope someone does. Until that day it will be fantastic to be part of the history of that club. It also happens to me with the selection. I gave up everything for those t-shirts. Having that recognition until it lasts is going to be great. I have many very good ones.

Are you still happy on the field, with a ball at your feet?

Yes of course. If not, you would not be competing at this point, looking for new goals and new challenges. I enjoy what I like so much and keep winning the title and the more the merrier but always enjoying every moment.