11/22/2021

The Policeman and the protesters of the metal sector have been facing each other from the early hours of this Monday in the Bazán de San Fernando neighborhood (Cádiz) at the start of the seventh consecutive strike day.

The informational pickets tried this Monday, as they did on Saturday, to cut traffic on the iron bridge, the only road access to the Navantia shipyard in San Fernando, but they encountered a huge police deployment that tried to guarantee free access for all workers to their jobs.

The protesters have spread through the Bazán neighborhood and have taken advantage of the opening of the police deployment to burn containers and leaving burning barricades on the asphalt, which has caused that, at times, traffic has been cut off.

These altercations have caused, according to union sources, that several buses that transported workers to the factory have decided not to enter the road to the plant and return the employees to their homes.

Meanwhile, in Puerto Real, a picket with union representatives gathers at the doors of Dragados to denounce the “pressure & rdquor; that some employees are suffering from this company to go to their jobs, according to spokesmen for CCOO and UGT.

The secretary of FICA UGT, Antonio Montoro, has requested “responsability & rdquor; to the employers’ association FEMCA to reach an agreement soon to avoid further economic damage to the workers and the very companies it represents.

Meeting of employers and unions

On the other hand, the Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs of Cádiz (Femca) and the unions of the sector return this afternoon to the negotiating table to try to find an agreement that ends the indefinite strike.

After the two negotiating tables held last week, in which no agreement was reached that would unblock the conflict, the Andalusian Council of Labor Relations, the labor mediation body of the Junta de Andalucía, has reconvened today the parties to a new meeting at its headquarters in Seville at 6:00 p.m.

This new meeting will take place on the seventh day of an indefinite strike by the 29,000 workers in the metal sector of Cádiz.