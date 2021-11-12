11/12/2021 at 14:15 CET

Educating is Everything

Alba Alonso is responsible for Realkiddys, an initiative that aims to contribute to educate by gender equality. At a time when our houses have been flooded with toy catalogs with well-differentiated sections by colors (pink and lilac for girls, especially) and when there are no boys playing parenting or girls playing with cars. Are the toy catalogs sexist?

Alba encourages us to reflect on the repercussions that this sexism has on the game and the education of our children and invite us to “let your girl or boy decide their worlds, let it not be their toys who decide for her or him & rdquor; and to make it clear to them that “toys are for everyone and that they have the right to choose the one they like the most regardless of their gender. Isn’t it more fun to be able to choose between 100 toys than between only 50? & rdquor;

QUESTION Are toy catalogs sexist?

ANSWER: The answer is emphatically yes. Toys are still clearly divided by sex in catalogs. There are no longer sections that say “for children & rdquor; or “for girls & rdquor; because in reality needless. We have been visually crushed for so many years with colors that you only have to see something pink to quickly identify it with girls. And almost everything not-pink or not-mauve-lilac-violet-fuchsia-purple-aubergine & mldr; with the kids.

If not, why isn’t the doll section green? Yellow? Orange? Red? Because these shades are used practically exclusively in the world of children. Currently, colors they continue to carry out this binary division even if it is implicitly. And in this one absurd binarism We will also find not only different tastes or hobbies but also roles and professions.

Let’s take an example: all toys related to housework will be “girls color & rdquor; and consequently only girls represented playing with them will appear. All toys related to the world of drones or robotics will be “boys or rather non-girls” color & rdquor; and here we will only have males dominating the latest technological toy.

Q: Since you have been working on these topics, have you seen any evolution or improvement in these catalogs? Any interesting good practice?

A: In our country we have been groundbreaking when it comes to toy catalogs and stereotypes refers thanks to firms like Toy Planet. And I don’t mind advertising it because I think they’ve made a big step forward in terms of breaking gender stereotypes. This year they have done it again and the media impact they have had internationally has been incredible.

The interesting thing would be that these changes do not remain only in small practices but that all the toy companies take a good example.

It is peculiarly strange, but although the progress of society in terms of gender equality is quite slow, it is even faster than the toy catalogs themselves!

“Nobody is surprised to see a man with a cart and his baby on the street. However, we are still struck by that child who plays with a doll and a toy chair (especially if it is pink & mldr;) & rdquor;. And we all contribute to it, make no mistake about it & mldr; In nursery schools, boys and girls play with all kinds of toys. Not in many houses, because they do not have them, nor does it seem that they will have them & mldr;

Q: Why does this sexism harm our children’s education and play?

“Through this sexist differentiation between toys we are“ selling them & rdquor; different stories to our children. We are telling them as well as them that the main thing for girls is to be beautiful, clean the house and take care of the baby. But also that the main thing for children is to be risky, courageous, leaders and very active. Unfortunately these options are exclusive. Girls and boys cannot access both worlds, because according to toy marketing their sex prevents you & rdquor; R: Once these ideas of what is appropriate or correct for each one according to their sex are settled in the mind of our childhood, it is really difficult to make them see beyond.

Let’s think about the world STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). Different statistical studies confirm that each time they are less girls who dare to choose this type of study or career opportunities. What if instead of investing in programs at the national level that encourage girls to get closer to the world of technology, we did not discourage them as children with their toys, for example?

Another great The disadvantage of playing with only one type of toy is the lack or total absence of the practice of certain skills. The most obvious is probably the language. In symbolic play, almost always developed from toys aimed at girls, boys are motivated to develop their vocabulary, expressions and oral creativity. This is not the case in the non-pink toy aisle where there is hardly any dialogue. Here we will only find onomatopoeias related to speed, blows, animals or fights.

To summarize, limiting your toys to “roses & rdquor; or “blues & rdquor; we will be limiting your present and future worlds, as well as many abilities.

Q: How can we deal with this from home?

A: In two very simple ways. The first is intervening with the dialogue every time we hear from our children phrases such as: “that toy is for girls & rdquor ;. That they are very clear that toys are for everyone and that they have the right to choose the one they like the most regardless of their gender. Isn’t it more fun to be able to choose between 100 toys than between only 50?

This dialogue or debate can also be carried out with toy catalogs and advertisements. Unfortunately, there are still many opportunities to talk about sexism through toys and its negative consequences.

The second way to help from home is taking action. It is not worth just saying the toys are for boys and girls if then we never give our sons and daughters opportunities to play with some of them. How many dolls have you given your son? How many soccer balls or cars to your daughter?

Q: What happens if our son refuses to play with dolls “because he is girls”, how can we answer him to educate in equality?

A: Explaining to him, as I have indicated in the previous answer, that no boys or girls toys. That no one has to decide for him what he can like and what not. It is also advisable to show them images of children playing with dolls (there are few but there are) so that they see that it is true, that we are not making it up. the image sometimes penetrates much more than the words because it provides truth to the message.

To end this interview, I want you to stay with these words: “Let your girl or boy decide their worlds, let it not be their toys that decide for her or him & rdquor ;.

