The shadow of an outcome of the Dubai World Cup through the rapid games tiebreaker begins to take shape after the new tables, registered this Wednesday in the fifth at classic pace between the world chess champion, the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, and the Russian aspirant Ian Nepomniachtchi.

After the first third of the “match”, which takes place in the framework of the Dubai World Expo, the five games ended with the same draw result, the result of the exhaustive preparation of the players with the help of the unbeatable computers.

The succession of draws in all slow-paced games it already happened in the previous meeting for the title, in which Carlsen exhibited his crown against American Fabiano Caruana in 2018. Both the latter and the previous title match, against Russian Sergey Karjakin, were resolved in the tiebreaker.

For the third time with the initiative of the white pieces, Nepo remained, in this fifth game, faithful to the Spanish opening and Carlsen had no qualms about going into it, although he chose a rare line with 8 … Rb8.

The position adopted a symmetrical pawn structure in which the Russian had more space and the champion was resigned to remaining in a passive attitude, playing the most solid options so as not to make a strategic error that could precipitate his defeat.

The game ran through quiet channels, although the champion already said that the psychological tension shoots up as the tables go by.

Carlsen consumed, in the middlegame, much more time than his opponent to delve into the essence of the position, but the clock gradually matched them. The module always pointed out equality with the very slight advantage of the initiative that Nepo never declined.

In an end of rook, knight and bishop of the same color, with five pawns per side, the contestants had the obligation to continue playing until reaching the first time control (2 hours for the first 40 movements), since the regulations prohibit agreeing draws before that point.

The distribution of the point was agreed on on move 43, after just over three hours, and the score now reflects a tie at 2.5, before the second day of rest. On Friday, in the sixth game, Carlsen will have the initiative of the white pieces.