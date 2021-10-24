Related news

When the times were ripe for picking up at dawn after a night of dancing, coming across the cleaning truck flushing this or that street was a common sequence on our way home. Professionals who clean cities do most of their work at night, but they also continue their tasks during the day so that the rest of us can move in clean cities and towns.

Nobody is aware that theirs is an essential task and, in fact, during the pandemic we also applauded these workers who did not stop keeping the environment clean despite what was falling. But if we are sure of something now, it is that we have not come out better from this and the lady from Alcobendas who stars in the following video that has gone viral on social networks is good proof of this.

It is she herself who records the images that have later been uploaded to TikTok. Now the video does not exist in the account that appears in the watermark, so we do not know if the protagonist has shared it directly or not. What we do know is that the Alcobendas Local Police have already got down to work thanks to the dissemination that their shameful behavior has had on Twitter.

“I splash my shirts”

“Here is the Alcobendas City Council, you are sitting on the terrace and they continue cleaning you”, the woman began to say while recording the cleaning worker who was going with his machine to leave the sidewalks spotless. “It does not matter to him, look, close to the tables,” he continues. He records her face directly “so she can see him well” and the man, fed up, warns her that he could report him, but she continues to focus.

After vainly asking her to get out of her way so she can do her job, she tells the woman that she’s “disrespecting” her, but it’s useless. She complains about the splashes on her “shirts” and having to get up from the terrace where she was having a drink: “Sweeping the people on top, so that you can see it, Mr. Mayor, the employees that you have”. The embarrassing video has already more than 600,000 views:

I wanted to open a little discussion.

Who is more right?

The currante or the idiot Karen?

🤔 #Alcobendas pic.twitter.com/2MSsXmeeUz – TorrenteSinLey (@LeyTorrente) October 19, 2021

The reaction of the tweeters was immediate, censoring the lack of education and empathy of the woman with the worker:

In a certain way, it is the most evident proof that this man has, to demonstrate his worth as a worker His endurance and his disposition before the ‘marquesa’

I think you have done this worker a favor, I posted the TikTok and rather he has thrown stones on his roof, for list – TorrenteSinLey (@LeyTorrente) October 20, 2021

What amuses me the most of all the subnormalities that this madwoman does is: “the girl is ashamed and leaves” and the girl is going to get her cell phone to call the police hahahaha – Sergio Scan (@ SergioScan11) October 22, 2021

Instead of getting up for a second and thanking him for his work, does he record, humiliate and threaten him? 0 empathy and education mrs. And the other one, hold on, I hope they give them a raise, that does not go into the salary – Pechitos McTettis (@SrtaMcTettis) October 21, 2021

Typical who treats everyone who she thinks should be below her over her shoulder. Be it this operator, a hotel receptionist, or a supermarket cashier. Typical that considers inferior to others. A bitter one. A marquesita. – Adri (@ Adri7MG) October 22, 2021

Someone who says t-shirts doesn’t deserve mention – Miguel (@ miguel230874) October 20, 2021

Then, if it does not clean, it will go to the charo asking why it pays taxes if the city council does not clean. – Fieldman (@PriamoTroyano) October 20, 2021

The normal thing is to take off, let it happen and continue I know. So the sidewalk is not cleaned in life because there is a terrace or what? – Daikin86 (@ Daikin861) October 19, 2021

When you have no worries in life and you need to find a problem to feel fulfilled … – Mario LM 🐱💙 (@ M4rioLM) October 20, 2021

One is working and the other is touching the balls. This is the reality of the country. After that same marchioness, when she is having a drink there another day, she will be the first to complain because the sidewalk is not clean. – Javié (@_JaviGB) October 21, 2021

Watching the video unfold, I just wanted to see this happy ending. pic.twitter.com/Vn55DuiWMW – Crocop KO 🇦🇲🇷🇸 (@ el_castiga20) October 21, 2021

In fact, thanks to the dissemination that the video reached and the tweeters themselves, the Alcobendas Local Police will take action on the matter by contacting the affected workers:

Buenas tardes. Indeed, the work of network cleaning employees varies and must be respected by all citizens. We will contact the affected workers to see if the person needs to be identified. THANK YOU. – ALCBDS_Policia Local (@ALCBDS_Policia) October 20, 2021

After talking to them, they move on, they will determine “if the person needs to be identified.”

